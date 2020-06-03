AAP Rugby

Cowboys re-sign Feldt, Wright

By AAP Newswire

Kyle Feldt - AAP

1 of 1

North Queensland are confident Kyle Feldt will be a Cowboy for life after re-signing the NRL premiership-winning winger for another four seasons.

And a week after retaining acting captain Jordan McLean, the Cowboys pack has received another boost by inking a new one-year deal with emerging back-rower Shane Wright.

Townsville product Feldt, 28, will now remain at North Queensland until the end of the 2024 season.

He has played 117 games in eight seasons for the Cowboys, famously scoring the try that sent the 2015 grand final into extra-time before Johnathan Thurston's field goal sealed the club's first title.

"Our club was set up for players like Kyle Feldt," Cowboys football director Peter Parr said.

"Now with a new four-year deal it all but ensures he will play his whole career with the Cowboys, which is wonderful for him and wonderful for the club."

Wright, 24, has played 18 NRL games since his 2017 debut.

They are the latest to put pen to paper after McLean, who is holding the Cowboys' reins for injured skipper Michael Morgan, took up a two-year option to remain in Townsville until the end of the 2022 season.

Latest articles

News

Your guide to where and when you can dine-in in Echuca Moama

WITH customers now allowed to dine-in in Victoria and NSW further easing restrictions, cafes and restaurants are getting ready to re-open their doors. Restrictions remain in place, with Victorian establishments limited to 20 patrons and NSW capped...

Anna McGuinness
News

Visitor restrictions begin to relax at Echuca Moama aged care homes

VISITOR restrictions at some aged care homes in Echuca Moama have started to relax after strict lockdowns were in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Without the usual social opportunities available to residents, many facilities came up with...

Anna McGuinness
News

Sewer blockages increase during March and April

GOULBURN Valley residents are being reminded to flush only the three Ps — pee, poo and toilet paper — after a 60 per cent increase in sewer blockages in March and April. There were 61 and 71 blockages in March and April respectively...

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Eels flog Broncos as NRL returns to field

Parramatta have maintained their perfect start as the 2020 NRL season resumed with a comprehensive 34-6 win over Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Storm warning: Smith to do ruck damage

Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy says skipper Cameron Smith’s game smarts will give them an advantage in their first NRL match under the six-again ruck rule.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Roosters revel as new NRL rules suit them

NRL premiers Sydney Roosters were among the teams best-suited to adapt to rule changes in round three, with a fit and mobile pack proving a valuable asset.

AAP Newswire