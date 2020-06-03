Rising Rooster Collins faces ex-teammates

He's the Brisbane product ready to show what his former NRL club is missing out on.

After impressing against South Sydney, prop Lindsay Collins has been named to make just the third start of his career when the Sydney Roosters face the Broncos at Suncorp Stadium on Thursday night.

And he'll do so against a bunch of former teammates he grew up with, including the likes of Jamayne Isaako and Patrick Carrigan.

Collins also counts suspended Brisbane forward Tevita Pangai Junior as an ex-colleague, as well as Jaydn Su'a, Gehemat Shibasaki and Keegan Hipgrave.

Roosters coach Trent Robinson remembers what appealed most about Collins prior to luring him from Brisbane to Bondi three years.

"I remember watching Lindsay in under-20s for Brisbane," Robinson said.

"He was energetic, but there was a real balance...he's got lots of power but he can play long minutes. So he's very quick, and he's very fit."

It's a common trait in the Collins bloodlines, with grandfather Lionel a renowned speedster who played 11 Tests for the Kangaroos between 1968-74.

"He's got some great old photos he's shown me (of his) grandfather. The balance between speed and fitness is quite unique. And he's got it," Robinson said.

Collins was one of the Roosters' best in last week's win over the Rabbitohs, carrying the ball for 128 metres and making 24 tackles.

And at just age 24, the Innisfail junior is primed to establish himself as a key cog in the defending premiers' forward pack this season.

"I often get a lot of comments that people like the way that Lindsay plays the game," Robinson said.

"First start for this season, and (the) platform that he laid was was really strong for us. So you can see the development from him from last year to this year."

The front-rower Collins replaced, Sio Siua Taukeiaho, remains a chance of returning to the 17-man squad, as well as veteran Mitchell Aubusson.