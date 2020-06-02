Rooster Radley the victor at NRL Judiciary

AAP Rugby
Rooster Radley the victor at NRL JudiciaryBy AAP Newswire
Sydney Roosters lock Victor Radley is free to take on Brisbane on Thursday night following a successful night against the NRL judiciary.
Appearing via a video link, Radley avoided a one-match ban after successfully challenging a grade-one dangerous throw charge on Tuesday night.
The classy utility forward was hit with the charge for a lifting tackle on South Sydney winger Dane Gagai late in the first half of the Roosters' 28-12 win over the Rabbitohs last Saturday night.