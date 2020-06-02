AAP Rugby

Ben Hyne in timely return to Brumbies

By AAP Newswire

Ben Hyne - AAP

1 of 1

Versatile forward Ben Hyne has made a timely return to the Brumbies following the omission of the Sunwolves from the revamped Australian Super Rugby competition.

Hyne made his Super Rugby debut for the Brumbies in 2016 but serious injuries resulted in him playing only five matches for the club before he left after last season.

The 25-year-old joined the Sunwolves but looked for a new opportunity when COVID-19 travel restrictions meant the Japan-based team was unable to play in the Australian competition.

His return comes after Brumbies lock Cadeyrn Neville had ankle surgery during the shutdown period which will keep him sidelined for the start of the five-team competition in July.

Brumbies coach Dan McKellar said Hyne's ability to play in the second row or as a loose forward was a valuable asset to the team.

"We're super excited to have Ben back at the Brumbies," McKellar said.

"He's a really well liked and respected member of the group and was playing some really great footy for the Sunwolves before the competition was suspended.

"Unfortunately Cadeyrn will miss the start of the new competition but we're confident Hyney will be able to help fill the role."

Latest articles

News

Council elections to go through the post

THE Victorian Government has announced local council elections will still go ahead this year, albeit in a different format. Victorians will be able to have their say on their local government representatives through a postal vote on Saturday...

Campaspe News
News

Sleeper replacement project on Bendigo line completed months ahead of schedule

V/LINE passengers travelling to and from Rochester and Elmore will enjoy a more reliable and comfortable journey on the Bendigo line following the replacement of 48 000 timber sleepers. The $16.1 million project has been completed...

Anna McGuinness
News

Local farmers and food production businesses eligible for government grants

THE Business Adaptation grants program from the Victorian Government is set to help Campaspe farmers and food production businesses maintain workplace safety and supply chains. Individual grants of between $10 000 and $300 000 will...

Campaspe News

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Eels flog Broncos as NRL returns to field

Parramatta have maintained their perfect start as the 2020 NRL season resumed with a comprehensive 34-6 win over Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Storm warning: Smith to do ruck damage

Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy says skipper Cameron Smith’s game smarts will give them an advantage in their first NRL match under the six-again ruck rule.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Gallen blasts ASADA for ‘headline chase’

Former Cronulla Sharks captain Paul Gallen has taken aim at the timing of ASADA’s announcement of a positive test for NRL teenager Bronson Xerri.

AAP Newswire