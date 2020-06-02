AAP Rugby

Williams plays it cool despite NRL form

By AAP Newswire

Canberra Raiders playmaker George Williams - AAP

1 of 1

George Williams stunned the NRL with a scene-stealing performance against Melbourne, but Canberra's humble half only wants to get better.

The 26-year-old English international was virtually unknown in Australia before he joined the grand finalists at the start of the season, but he attracted headlines following Saturday's 22-6 win.

Williams earned all three Dally M points for his starring performance against the Storm.

And despite two try-assists, a line break and a bone-rattling hit on Ryan Papenhuyzen, Williams won't let himself off the hook for four missed tackles he picked up in a video review.

"I'm not getting carried away, obviously I've had a bit of media this week," he said on Tuesday.

"You've got to take it in your stride and enjoy the moment, but it was one good game so I've got to back that up now.

"I'm quite a quiet person, I'll keep my head down and work hard as I normally do so I won't be getting carried away."

Coach Ricky Stuart is notoriously tough on his playmakers but Williams says he has plenty to learn from the former great halfback.

Although he had hoped to hit the ground running in the NRL, Williams said encouragement from Stuart has helped him put his intentions into action.

"If I do something wrong he's into me, as he is with anyone, but he's been great with me, he's not rushed me," the former Wigan playmaker said.

"He just said to me to go and play my game and he believes in me, kind of thing.

"That's given me a lot of confidence."

Latest articles

News

Council elections to go through the post

THE Victorian Government has announced local council elections will still go ahead this year, albeit in a different format. Victorians will be able to have their say on their local government representatives through a postal vote on Saturday...

Campaspe News
News

Sleeper replacement project on Bendigo line completed months ahead of schedule

V/LINE passengers travelling to and from Rochester and Elmore will enjoy a more reliable and comfortable journey on the Bendigo line following the replacement of 48 000 timber sleepers. The $16.1 million project has been completed...

Anna McGuinness
News

Local farmers and food production businesses eligible for government grants

THE Business Adaptation grants program from the Victorian Government is set to help Campaspe farmers and food production businesses maintain workplace safety and supply chains. Individual grants of between $10 000 and $300 000 will...

Campaspe News

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Eels flog Broncos as NRL returns to field

Parramatta have maintained their perfect start as the 2020 NRL season resumed with a comprehensive 34-6 win over Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Storm warning: Smith to do ruck damage

Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy says skipper Cameron Smith’s game smarts will give them an advantage in their first NRL match under the six-again ruck rule.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Gallen blasts ASADA for ‘headline chase’

Former Cronulla Sharks captain Paul Gallen has taken aim at the timing of ASADA’s announcement of a positive test for NRL teenager Bronson Xerri.

AAP Newswire