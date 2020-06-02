Williams plays it cool despite NRL form

George Williams stunned the NRL with a scene-stealing performance against Melbourne, but Canberra's humble half only wants to get better.

The 26-year-old English international was virtually unknown in Australia before he joined the grand finalists at the start of the season, but he attracted headlines following Saturday's 22-6 win.

Williams earned all three Dally M points for his starring performance against the Storm.

And despite two try-assists, a line break and a bone-rattling hit on Ryan Papenhuyzen, Williams won't let himself off the hook for four missed tackles he picked up in a video review.

"I'm not getting carried away, obviously I've had a bit of media this week," he said on Tuesday.

"You've got to take it in your stride and enjoy the moment, but it was one good game so I've got to back that up now.

"I'm quite a quiet person, I'll keep my head down and work hard as I normally do so I won't be getting carried away."

Coach Ricky Stuart is notoriously tough on his playmakers but Williams says he has plenty to learn from the former great halfback.

Although he had hoped to hit the ground running in the NRL, Williams said encouragement from Stuart has helped him put his intentions into action.

"If I do something wrong he's into me, as he is with anyone, but he's been great with me, he's not rushed me," the former Wigan playmaker said.

"He just said to me to go and play my game and he believes in me, kind of thing.

"That's given me a lot of confidence."