Bench forwards must be better: Broncos

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold has backed his depleted pack ahead of Thursday's NRL clash with Sydney Roosters but has challenged his bench forwards to lift.

Seibold said interchange big men Matt Lodge and Joe Ofahengaue must stand up to help an injury and suspension hit Broncos pack deal with their latest blow - the loss of captain Alex Glenn.

Back-rower Glenn suffered a nasty leg gash that required surgery in their last round 34-6 loss to Parramatta, sidelining him alongside fellow forwards David Fifita (knee) and Tevita Pangai (suspension).

There were also concerns for hooker Jake Turpin after youngster Cory Paix trained at No.9 at Red Hill on Tuesday.

Seibold admitted he would speak to rugby convert and former Queensland State of Origin forward Ben Te'o about signing a minimum wage Broncos deal in the near future.

He also threw his support behind his current batch of forwards ahead of the Suncorp Stadium encounter but demanded more from Lodge and Ofahengaue when they lined up against the two-time defending premier's monster pack.

"Guys like Payne Haas, Tom Flegler, Pat Carrigan ... the way they have started the season has been really solid," Seibold said of his starting pack.

"We need Matt Lodge and Joe Ofahengaue to be better off the bench and I think they will be."

Ethan Bullemor, 20, will replace Glenn in the starting back-row.

Brisbane's backline will also have a new look with Herbie Farnworth slotting in on the wing in a reshuffle caused by centre Kotoni Staggs' suspension while 18-year-old livewire Tesi Niu makes his NRL debut from the bench.

Seibold said halfback Brodie Croft and Carrigan would share the captaincy in Glenn's absence.

Despite their setbacks, Seibold said they were planning an upset in the round opener.

"I would doubt that anyone has got us as favourites to win this one, but we've got great belief in our group," he said.

"It's a wonderful challenge to test themselves, no doubt about that."

