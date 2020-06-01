AAP Rugby

Titans can build winning culture: Fogarty

By AAP Newswire

They've not tasted an NRL victory for almost an entire year but Gold Coast can still create a winning culture in the opinion of halfback Jamal Fogarty.

The 26-year-old made his first NRL appearance in exactly 1000 days in last Friday's 36-6 mauling at the hands of North Queensland in Townsville.

That loss was the Titans' 14th in a row with their last victory coming just under 12 months ago when they beat Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium on June 9, 2019.

Despite starting life under coach Justin Holbrook with three losses - conceding 106 points and scoring just 18 - Fogarty is adamant things aren't as dire as they seem at the Titans.

Unlike many of his teammates, Fogarty's most recent on-field experiences have been happy ones.

Cut by the Titans after making just two appearances in the 2017 campaign, Fogarty was a part of the Burleigh Bears team that won last year's Queensland Cup grand final.

With Bears coach Jimmy Lenihan now part of Holbrook's coaching staff and Holbrook himself having guided St Helen's to the Super League title in England last year, Fogarty says his teammates have to believe things will turn for the Titans.

"It can definitely happen here," he said.

"We've got great coaching staff.

"They've got principles in place that obviously work because we've been doing it in little patches.

"If we can keep evolving and understanding each of our roles and work harder for one another, those patches turn out to be bigger patches within games and then obviously the whole club's going to be happy.

"If each individual's happy, playing good football, than that culture just sort of naturally comes in there."

Fogarty also expects his partnership with Ash Taylor to only improve from last Friday's loss to the Cowboys.

Taylor moved to five-eighth to make way for Fogarty at No.7, and the halfback said it is still very much a work in progress between the two.

"That's our first game we've played together in a long time," he said.

"It's going to take a little bit of time to sort of feel each other out, who's running this and who's running that.

"If we can keep evolving each week, results are going to come our way. We've just got to keep working hard."

