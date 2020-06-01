AAP Rugby

NRL expects NSW govt to honour stadia deal

By AAP Newswire

Campbelltown Stadium - AAP

1 of 1

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys believes NRL fans will have the best technology and experience if it is granted its wish to refurbish four suburban grounds in Sydney.

V'landys on Monday said the league will seek to leverage its agreement with the NSW government after a decision to abandon an upgrade to ANZ Stadium.

He listed Lottoland, Panthers Stadium and another venue in the south of Sydney - likely to be Netstrata Jubilee Oval - as likely recipients.

Campbelltown Sports Stadium in the city's south-west is the fourth ground widely tipped to receive an upgrade.

The league is expected to use its deal with the NSW government to stage the grand final for the next 27 years as leverage to uplift suburban grounds.

"Look, we have an agreement with government regarding ANZ Stadium and the stadium policy, so we expect that to be honoured," V'landys said on 2GB.

"So we need to have discussions with the government."

V'landys has championed the need for suburban grounds since being appointed ARCL chairman late last year.

He argued that regenerating suburban grounds would benefit local communities.

"Rugby league is about tribalism, it's about people following their team," he said.

"By having these boutique stadiums in their local community, it's only going to be 20,000 people with the best technology (and) the best customer experience.

"It's also an asset for that local community for other sports and other events, pop concerts, theatre, there's so many different uses of those facilities.

"But more importantly it keeps the money in that local economy.

"And it's their stadium.

"So I think having four stadiums - Manly, Penrith and south of Sydney - will be fantastic for NSW."

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the $810 million previously set aside to upgrade ANZ Stadium will instead form part of a $3 billion fund to create jobs post COVID-19.

Asked about suburban sporting venues, she said: "We know that many organisations will come to us with their requests and we're going to consider all of them.

ANZ Stadium is likely to re-enter calculations to be used for this year's NRL grand final, which was pencilled in to be held at the SCG.

Latest articles

Rugby

NRL expects NSW govt to honour stadia deal

The NRL is expected to leverage its stadium deal with the NSW government to force a redevelopment of four suburban grounds in Sydney.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Dogs need Foran spark to end 56-year low

Canterbury have endured their least potent start to a season in 56 years, scoring just 24 points in their opening three losses ahead of Kieran Foran’s return.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Read honoured for services to NZ rugby

Former All Blacks captain Kieran Read and composer of the Kapa O Pango haka Derek Lardelli have been honoured in New Zealand.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Eels flog Broncos as NRL returns to field

Parramatta have maintained their perfect start as the 2020 NRL season resumed with a comprehensive 34-6 win over Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Storm warning: Smith to do ruck damage

Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy says skipper Cameron Smith’s game smarts will give them an advantage in their first NRL match under the six-again ruck rule.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Gallen blasts ASADA for ‘headline chase’

Former Cronulla Sharks captain Paul Gallen has taken aim at the timing of ASADA’s announcement of a positive test for NRL teenager Bronson Xerri.

AAP Newswire