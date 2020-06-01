AAP Rugby

Dream date for Trbojevic and Gutherson

By AAP Newswire

Manly's Tom Trbojevic - AAP

1 of 1

Tom Trbojevic has set up a blockbuster clash with Parramatta counterpart Clint Gutherson with both among the big winners of the NRL's new rules.

Saturday night's clash between Parramatta and Manly now shapes as one of the best of the round, with the battle of the two fullbacks to be front and centre.

After Gutherson kicked off the NRL's restart with a try, nine tackle busts and 217 metres in the Eels' win over Brisbane, Trbojevic responded in kind.

The Manly fullback had a hand in five tries in the Sea Eagles' big win over Canterbury, including two of his own in a near flawless effort.

"It suits a lot of fullbacks," Trbojevic said.

"As a fullback you are always in the middle of the field pushing up and supporting, and if people are more tired it gives you opportunities.

"It suits us all.

"You've got to play game by game, if you generate ruck speed it can bring you into the game definitely."

Both Manly juniors, Gutherson came through the ranks as the up-and-coming star two years ahead of Trbojevic on Sydney's northern beaches.

"Probably (the Eels) and Canberra are the form sides of the competition," Trbojevic said.

"It's a real test for us. They're a very good side and they'll be tough to beat."

James Tedesco and Valentine Holmes were among the other big winners at the back under the NRL's new edict.

Both had big games in wins for the Sydney Roosters and North Queensland respectively.

"As a genuine fan of footy, you enjoy watching it," Trbojevic said.

"The ball is in play a lot more now. It's good for the game.

"The referees did a great job over the weekend. It's hard to put the big changes on them and they have done a really good job."

Latest articles

Sport

Best Battles - Goulburn Valley League

GOULBURN VALLEY LEAGUE Kyabram v Shepparton United Grand final, 2013 at Deakin Reserve Kyabram 15.15 (105) d Shepparton United 7.12 (54) The Demons’ fairytale run to the big dance was stopped in its tracks by a determined Kyabram side several...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Best Battles - Murray Football League

MURRAY FOOTBALL LEAGUE Echuca United v Finley Round 19, 2013 at Finley Recreation Reserve Finley 11.9 (75) lt Echuca United 12.5 (77) When the Cats and Eagles clashed in the latter stages of the season, both were simply flying as they sat in the top...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Best Battles - Kyabram District League

KYABRAM DISTRICT LEAGUE Murchison-Toolamba v Undera Round 10, 2018 at Undera Recreation Reserve Undera 8.13 (61) lt Murchison-Toolamba 10.6 (66) It was a tightly fought contest throughout this round 10 cracker in 2018. The margin at each interval...

Tyler Maher

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Eels flog Broncos as NRL returns to field

Parramatta have maintained their perfect start as the 2020 NRL season resumed with a comprehensive 34-6 win over Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Storm warning: Smith to do ruck damage

Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy says skipper Cameron Smith’s game smarts will give them an advantage in their first NRL match under the six-again ruck rule.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Gallen blasts ASADA for ‘headline chase’

Former Cronulla Sharks captain Paul Gallen has taken aim at the timing of ASADA’s announcement of a positive test for NRL teenager Bronson Xerri.

AAP Newswire