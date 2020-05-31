AAP Rugby

Panthers, Knights share points in thriller

By AAP Newswire

Jarome Luai David Klemmer - AAP

1 of 1

Newcastle have fallen just short of pulling off one of the club's bravest wins in recent memory after playing out a 14-all draw with Penrith in Campbelltown.

The Knights' prospects looked grim the moment Connor Watson (ankle) followed Mitchell Pearce (concussion) down the tunnel by the 10th minute on Sunday.

Newcastle defied their injury toll to reel in a two-try deficit to force golden point, however neither side could nail a combined eight field goal attempts.

Panthers rookie Matt Burton missed all five looks for his side, while Knights duo Tex Hoy (two) and Kurt Mann (one) also watched their shots sail wide.

Both teams remain undefeated after three rounds, sitting below Parramatta and Canberra following the first week back after the COVID-19 lockdown.

"Really proud of them. There were three kids out there making their debut and Bradman (Best) in his third game," Knights coach Adam O'Brien said.

"And the adversity wasn't late in the second half, it was from five minutes in."

There were plenty of heroes on both sides, with Knights youngster Chris Randall among the best with a record 60 tackles on debut.

Panthers wingers Josh Mansour and Brian To'o combined for a mammoth 538 metres, while Api Koroisau had a game-high 61 tackles.

The Knights looked set to enter halftime down two men and two tries before Jacob Saifiti gave them hope with a four-pointer just prior to the break.

Their confidence only lifted when they courageously defended five straight sets on their tryline early in the second half.

But it wasn't until Best made the most of a Tim Glasby offload to cross soon after that Newcastle were within sight of an unlikely upset.

Burton missed two field goals, while Mann also hit wide, in the final five minutes.

Burton had a third chance early in the extra period but hit the upright before the ball fell to Koroisau standing offside.

Best had a supreme chance to find the match-winner after the Panthers rushed Hoy on his next shot, but his pass to Lee went over the touchline.

Burton missed his fifth and final chance of the night in the 89th minute, leaving coach Ivan Cleary to rue two missed competition points.

"It was definitely a lost opportunity in that sense. We put ourselves in a position right through the game to be able to take advantage of dominance," Cleary said.

"But we just couldn't seem to land the knockout blow once it was 14-0."

Already without the suspended Kalyn Ponga, the loss of both Pearce and Watson left Mann as the Knights' only playmaker for the contest.

The 'visitors' showed plenty of defensive ticker, twice holding Penrith over the line before Viliame Kikau crashed through for opening points in the 19th minute.

The Panthers threatened to run away with the contest when Kurt Capewell slipped through soon after for an eight-point try.

The bunker found Knights winger Edrick Lee had kicked Capewell after scoring, giving back-up kicker Stephen Crichton two looks at goal.

But Penrith struggled without their own suspended star in Nathan Cleary, and conceded on the final play of the half to a rampaging Saifiti.

Latest articles

News

Teenager bailed following alleged dangerous driving pursuit through Shepparton

A teenager has been bailed despite a magistrate describing his behavior, which included being involved in an alleged police pursuit through Shepparton, as “outrageous” and “unbelievably dangerous”. The boy, 17, who cannot be named for legal reasons...

Liz Mellino
News

Growth predicted for Shepparton in wake of COVID-19

When Professor Shitij Kapur envisions Greater Shepparton after COVID-19, he sees a whole lot of potential. Above all, he predicts a shift of balance in favour of rural and regional areas, which will see towns like Shepparton thrive. The University...

Charmayne Allison
News

Mummy, I don’t want to be 9. Maya, I don’t want to be 50.

My little baby turns double digits this week. Which probably means I can’t call her my little baby anymore. I can’t believe it’s been 10 years since Maya rushed into the world after a short and sharp three-hour labour. And while...

Ivy Jensen

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Eels flog Broncos as NRL returns to field

Parramatta have maintained their perfect start as the 2020 NRL season resumed with a comprehensive 34-6 win over Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Storm warning: Smith to do ruck damage

Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy says skipper Cameron Smith’s game smarts will give them an advantage in their first NRL match under the six-again ruck rule.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Gallen blasts ASADA for ‘headline chase’

Former Cronulla Sharks captain Paul Gallen has taken aim at the timing of ASADA’s announcement of a positive test for NRL teenager Bronson Xerri.

AAP Newswire