Radley to fight ban at NRL judiciary

Victor Radley will fight a one-match ban for a dangerous throw at the NRL Judiciary on Tuesday night.

The Sydney Roosters forward was hit with a grade-one charge for a lifting tackle on South Sydney winger Dane Gagai late in the first half of the Roosters' 28-12 win over the Rabbitohs.

On Sunday the Roosters submitted a not-guilty plea for the charge, with Radley facing a one-match ban regardless if he is unsuccessful at the judiciary.

Radley would usually cop a fine for the incident, but carry-over points from last year means he would have missed a game even with an early guilty plea.

Following the game on Friday night, coach Trent Robinson said Radley hit Gagai low before it went slightly wrong.

"Rads was an absolute tackle we want to see in the game, and then slightly wrong," he said.

"They want low tackles. They want a good tackle technique back in. But we've got to make sure we get it right."

Radley will face the NRL judiciary on Tuesday night via video link.

Meanwhile, Roosters prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has accepted a $1600 fine for a careless high tackle on Alex Johnston in the same match.