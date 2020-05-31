AAP Rugby

Brisbane Bombers target extra NRL slot

By AAP Newswire

The Brisbane Bombers bid team say the proven ability of Peter V'landys to get things done leaves them confident the NRL will introduce a 17th club to the competition by 2023.

And bid director Nick Livermore is adamant the Bombers franchise will become that club, just a decade after their formation.

Livermore went on the front foot after the Australian Rugby League Commission announced plans for a competitive selection process for an extra Queensland-based team in 2022 or 2023.

The Bombers have campaigned since 2011 on the platform of sharing the money-spinning Suncorp Stadium with the Brisbane Broncos and setting up a natural rivalry in the city.

Talk of NRL expansion during that period has always fallen over but Livermore backed ARLC boss V'landys to follow through on his commitment.

He praised V'landys for defying the doubters and the coronavirus pandemic by getting this year's competition back off the ground before June.

"This has been a 10-year journey for the Brisbane Bombers. We've heard it a couple of times before, that expansion was on the cards, but we've never had Peter V'landys running the game," Livermore said on Sunday.

"When Peter says he's going to do something ... he just gets it done.

"We've always maintained Brisbane should have two teams. We've always said the market is big enough for the Broncos and the Bombers."

Other potential Queensland bidders to have shown interest in a licence are the Redcliffe Dolphins, Central Queensland, Brothers, Easts and the Ipswich-based Western Corridor, .

The Bombers have still to nail down some logistics, including a training-ground location.

"But a training ground is not as important as where you're going to position the team, in terms of which market you want to own and dominate," Livermore said.

"Bombers versus Broncos sounds really good in the battle of Brisbane."

