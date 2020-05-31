AAP Rugby

Sharks pair in doubt for Cowboys NRL clash

By AAP Newswire

Chad Townsend of the Sharks (r). - AAP

1 of 1

Cronulla's horror start to the NRL season could get a lot worse with key duo Chad Townsend and Andrew Fifita in some doubt for next week's trip to Townsville.

Townsend failed to finish Saturday's disappointing loss to the Wests Tigers after succumbing to a hamstring issue late in the second half.

Coach John Morris believes his halfback suffered the injury only minutes before getting beat by David Nofoaluma for a crucial 64th-minute try.

"I don't wanna make any excuses for him, but he was under the pump. He was struggling a little bit with it," Morris said of Townsend's injury.

"That's probably a reflection of our night. We gave them some real cheap points and that was obviously a pretty ordinary moment in the second half for us."

Morris conceded Townsend could be forced to sit out next week, which could result in Matt Moylan shifting back to the halves.

Moylan missed the opening fortnight of the season with a calf problem, but played 50 minutes off the bench in a middle forward role.

Morris also suggested playmaker Connor Tracey could be an option.

"I'd have to say Chad would be 50-50 at best. With a hamstring, you don't normally turn them around within a week," he said.

"So if that's the case, Moyza would slot back into the halves.

"Connor's done a fantastic job for us as well in the pre-season and unfortunately missed out tonight but he's been super impressive in everything he's done.

"I'd like to Connor out there as well."

Morris also admits the possibility of dropping a fourth straight game to start the season could force them to risk fielding Fifita against North Queensland.

The Tonga international was a late scratching from the Tigers loss due to a knee issue he's been dealing with for most of the season.

"Given it's all back-to-back games now, you can't plan to rest," Morris said.

"And we're a bit short there in the middle as it is, we've got to be certain that when we do bring him back, it's not going to give him any more grief.

"So we've just got to get the timing right. Given we lost today, we might be inclined to push him for next week. Hopefully we get him back."

Latest articles

Opinion

COVID-19 spotlight on the arts

At last the curtain of Covid isolation is lifting. It looks like we can start to go about our lives with some familiar sense of routine once more. A hug or a handshake will be a long way off, but for now we must console ourselves with going back to...

John Lewis
Opinion

The fall of Target

There’s a few things Australians can use to measure how big a regional town is. How many McDonald’s it has, the number of sets of traffic lights and if it has a Target Country or the fully fledged version. The third is about to be taken away with...

Jessica Ball
Opinion

Corona Starship voyages

He returned with valuable information on this strange culture. He said there was an acoustic guitar near the shop counter with a card jammed through the strings that said: Iso-Pack! With free gig-bag and tuner

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Eels flog Broncos as NRL returns to field

Parramatta have maintained their perfect start as the 2020 NRL season resumed with a comprehensive 34-6 win over Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Storm warning: Smith to do ruck damage

Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy says skipper Cameron Smith’s game smarts will give them an advantage in their first NRL match under the six-again ruck rule.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Gallen blasts ASADA for ‘headline chase’

Former Cronulla Sharks captain Paul Gallen has taken aim at the timing of ASADA’s announcement of a positive test for NRL teenager Bronson Xerri.

AAP Newswire