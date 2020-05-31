AAP Rugby

Williams shines as Raiders steamroll Storm

By AAP Newswire

Williams - AAP

1 of 1

English import George Williams showed shades of his Canberra coach Ricky Stuart with a starring performance in his team's shock 22-6 win over Melbourne.

In just his third NRL match and his first visit to AAMI Park, Williams set up two brilliant first-half tries as the visitors ran the Storm ragged.

As well as the assists, he finished the game with six runs for 66 metres, three tackle busts and a linebreak.

He also crunched Ryan Papenhuyzen in a huge tackle that put the Melbourne fullback on his back.

A Raiders great during his 10 years at the club, Stuart was part of the team that won three premierships in 1989, 1990 and 1994 and were runners-up in 1991.

He also played in 14 State of Origin matches for NSW and nine Tests with the Kangaroos.

England international Williams is still a long way off that record but impressed his coach with his performance.

"I was very happy with George," Stuart said.

"George and Jack's (Wighton) combination is something that combined with Josh (Hodgson), is a big part of our team.

"They're a big cog in our whole game plan and George, for his third game and a big break since his last two, the way he took on the game was a great example of the player he is.

"And he will only improve on that - he's a wonderful footballer."

Stuart said Williams' ad-lib style meant he fit in beautifully with the way the Raiders, who are premiership favourites, wanted to play the game.

While the Raiders are now 3-0 to start the season, Stuart was unhappy with their second half performance and said that the Storm flattered them with their own poor showing.

He said his team made some "dumb choices" in attack.

But he praised their defensive effort, limiting a rattled Melbourne to just one try.

"I was very proud of the defensive effort and keeping them to zero in the second half but they really helped us with so many errors," Stuart said.

"We were very gritty and if we didn't have that grit and determination tonight, our game wasn't going to get us the win, the grit that we showed was the telling factor."

Latest articles

Opinion

COVID-19 spotlight on the arts

At last the curtain of Covid isolation is lifting. It looks like we can start to go about our lives with some familiar sense of routine once more. A hug or a handshake will be a long way off, but for now we must console ourselves with going back to...

John Lewis
Opinion

The fall of Target

There’s a few things Australians can use to measure how big a regional town is. How many McDonald’s it has, the number of sets of traffic lights and if it has a Target Country or the fully fledged version. The third is about to be taken away with...

Jessica Ball
Opinion

Corona Starship voyages

He returned with valuable information on this strange culture. He said there was an acoustic guitar near the shop counter with a card jammed through the strings that said: Iso-Pack! With free gig-bag and tuner

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Eels flog Broncos as NRL returns to field

Parramatta have maintained their perfect start as the 2020 NRL season resumed with a comprehensive 34-6 win over Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Storm warning: Smith to do ruck damage

Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy says skipper Cameron Smith’s game smarts will give them an advantage in their first NRL match under the six-again ruck rule.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Gallen blasts ASADA for ‘headline chase’

Former Cronulla Sharks captain Paul Gallen has taken aim at the timing of ASADA’s announcement of a positive test for NRL teenager Bronson Xerri.

AAP Newswire