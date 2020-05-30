Tedesco ready to benefit from faster NRL

AAP Rugby

Memories of St George great Ted Goodwin inspired Peter V'landys to bring in the six-again rule and now the 21st century Teddy claims it will make him even better.

And on first viewing, it's hard to argue.

James Tedesco already appears the big winner of the NRL's new rules, with quicker play through the middle and defenders growing tired quicker.

The Sydney Roosters fullback scored once in their win over South Sydney on Friday night, and ran 267 metres.

More notable though were his run cutting back across the ruck, which appeared to increase opportunities for Tedesco and teammates against tired defenders.

"I think it will suit our footy and suit me," Tedesco said.

"Obviously it's a lot quicker ruck and less stoppages. Both middles are getting a bit more tired so it opened up a lot more space for me around the ruck.

"It's just more about timing, I think it's a bit scrappy at the moment with everyone trying to get a bit more space and trying to execute some plays through that.

"All the off-the-cuff stuff with offloads is how I score my tries.

"The off-the-cuff footy can work in these conditions. It was cool, just have to get used to it."

Tedesco's analysis comes as an ominous warning for rival teams, given the reigning Dally M medallist's potency.

Fatigue appears as much a factor as the quicker ruck speed, with all fullbacks over the opening three games of the round making more metres and looking more threatening in second half.

"There is a lot of space around the middle, less breaks and the forwards are making more tackles," Tedesco said.

"It's just about trying to exploit that as best we can, supporting around the ruck.

"That suits my game, doing what I do best."

So far, coaches have so far declared the new rule an early success provided the feedback channels remain open.

Floated for more than a decade, the six-again for ruck infringements was put back on the table by ARL Commission chief V'landys in a competition committee meeting last year.

It was initially rejected, but when the move came to revert to one referee Wayne Pearce went back to V'landys to push for it to be added as a counter balance to speed up the ruck.

"That's what people pay to see, skill and brilliance," V'landys told AAP.

"You don't want wrestling and defence, making the game all about defence.

"You want that part of the game where you get up on your feet.

"That's how I remember rugby league, someone like Ted Goodwin making me get up on my feet every time he got the ball.

"When I was a kid that was what I wanted to see."

