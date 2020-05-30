AAP Rugby

Radley faces ban for dangerous tackle

By AAP Newswire

Victor Radley. - AAP

1 of 1

Sydney Roosters lock Victor Radley will be rubbed out of next week's clash with Brisbane unless he beats a dangerous throw charge at the judiciary.

Radley was hit with a grade-one charge for a lifting tackle on South Sydney winger Dane Gagai late in the first half of the Roosters' win over the Rabbitohs.

He would usually have avoided a ban with the grade-one charge, but carry-over points from last year mean he will miss a match even with an early guilty plea.

Roosters coach Trent Robinson was on Friday night confident Radley would avoid a suspension, given he hit Gagai low before it went slightly wrong.

"Rads was an absolute tackle we want to see in the game, and then slightly wrong," Robinson said.

"I think they want low tackles. They want a good tackle technique back in. But we've got to make sure we get it right."

If Radley fights the case at the judiciary and loses, he will still miss just the one match.

Meanwhile Roosters prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has been hit with a $1600 fine for a careless high tackle on Alex Johnston.

