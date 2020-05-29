AAP Rugby

Halves help Cowboys crush Titans 36-6

By AAP Newswire

North Queensland crush Gold Coast in Townsville - AAP

1 of 1

Michael who?

Halves Scott Drinkwater and Jake Clifford have clicked to spark North Queensland's 36-6 NRL win over a hapless Gold Coast Titans in Townsville in Friday night.

The Cowboys were supposed to miss captain Michael Morgan, with the dominant halfback set to be sidelined for another six weeks as he recovered from shoulder surgery.

But five-eighth Drinkwater and replacement No.7 Clifford have surely eased concerns after inspiring the Cowboys' first win at their new home Queensland Country Bank Stadium.

Off the back of another monster game by lock Jason Taumalolo (274m), Drinkwater set up two tries for winger Ben Hampton while Clifford kept North Queensland's foot on the Titans' throat with his precision kicking.

Replacement hooker Reece Robson also crashed over twice to ensure North Queensland won their 10th straight game against the Titans.

Former Cronulla premiership winner Valentine Holmes had his best game since returning from a 2019 NFL sojourn, setting up three tries and running 113m.

It took just two games for North Queensland to taste victory at their new venue.

But the long wait for a win continues for long suffering Gold Coast fans after the Titans fell to their 14th straight loss.

Remarkably the Gold Coast's last win was almost a year ago - a round 13 triumph over Brisbane last June.

It marked the third straight defeat for new coach Justin Holbrook in a nightmare start for the former Super League premiership winner with St Helens.

Holbrook wielded the axe before the round three clash, making six changes but was forced to make more before kick-off due to injury.

No.1 Tyrone Roberts (ankle) and winger Anthony Don (knee) pulled out with Jonus Pearson coming in on one wing, Brian Kelly on the other and Phillip Sami moving to fullback for Roberts.

But the new look Gold Coast suffered the same old problem, suffering from errors and poor last play options to ensure North Queensland held the momentum.

After leading 14-6 at halftime, the Cowboys kicked away when Robson burrowed over from dummy half with two tries in four minutes (55th, 59th) as the floodgates opened.

After being limited to just 76m in the first half, Tongan juggernaut Taumalolo tore the Titans apart in the second stanza.

Summing up their game, the Gold Coast failed to make the most of backrower Mitch Dunn's 27th minute sin binning for a professional foul.

Cowboys backrower Coen Hess's binning in the dying minutes also couldn't help the Titans get over the line.

Latest articles

News

When Harry met Sally ... a perfect friendship was made

When Harry (a spaniel) met Sally (a kelpie-Jack Russell cross) ... they became the best of friends.

Madi Chwasta
News

Mooroopna film and theatre technician’s big-time work takes a back seat to the small stuff thanks to COVID-19

She’s even created a monster for a Guy Sebastian music video — Let Me Drink

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Mooroopna’s Yiche restaurant set to close

While many restaurants have temporarily closed their doors as they wait out the coronavirus pandemic, for Mooroopna’s Yiche restaurant it will mark the end of an era.

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Eels flog Broncos as NRL returns to field

Parramatta have maintained their perfect start as the 2020 NRL season resumed with a comprehensive 34-6 win over Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Gallen blasts ASADA for ‘headline chase’

Former Cronulla Sharks captain Paul Gallen has taken aim at the timing of ASADA’s announcement of a positive test for NRL teenager Bronson Xerri.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Bronco Lodge cleared to play against Eels

Brisbane’s Matt Lodge will make a remarkable return from injury after being cleared to face Parramatta in Thursday night’s NRL return to play.

AAP Newswire