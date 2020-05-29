AAP Rugby

New rule restores Stuart’s faith in NRL

By AAP Newswire

Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart - AAP

1 of 1

Canberra coach Ricky Stuart admits the NRL's controversial six-again rule has restored his faith in rugby league by bringing the halves back into the game.

Stuart gave the radical rule change the tick of approval after it was implemented for the first time in Parramatta's win over Brisbane on Thursday night.

He believes the new interpretation has eliminated players from pretending to get their legs and hands locked that resulted in a wrestle at the ruck.

"You could see players, once they got into the game, they were a little more nervous in thinking, 'will I put my hand on the ball?'" Stuart said on Friday.

"Will I try and slow the slow that the ruck down? Will I look at a lever to try and hold the player into a position on the ground where he can't get up to play it as quick?

"That seemed to disappear, which opened up the play the ball (and) got the ball flowing a little bit more freely."

Stuart, who also hailed the move back to one referee, said the adjustments have allowed for the game's little men to light up the contest in attack.

The former Kangaroos halfback credited Parramatta's halves duo of Mitchell Moses and Dylan Brown for taking advantage of the open space.

And he expects more of the same going forward.

"I was really losing faith in the game," Stuart said.

"I was getting annoyed and watching rugby league because I thought there was just too much mess in the actual collision or after the collision.

"The game is still all about collision, you can see that last night.

"Every football team has skilful attacking players. The way it was last night, if that's the theme now, I think you're going to see a very smart, open game of football.

"And that's the product we want."

Wests Tigers coach Michael Maguire said he wanted to see a bigger sample size before declaring the move a success.

"We've got to see how it goes forward. You need a few games," he said, before also praising referee Gerard Sutton.

"He reffed quite a lot of international games with one ref and State of Origin, so he understands the flow of the game. They all do.

"But until we start seeing a few of them in that same situation and how the games pan out, that will tell a bit more of a story.

"If it looks like it did last night that's a positive on where we're going."

Latest articles

News

When Harry met Sally ... a perfect friendship was made

When Harry (a spaniel) met Sally (a kelpie-Jack Russell cross) ... they became the best of friends.

Madi Chwasta
News

Mooroopna film and theatre technician’s big-time work takes a back seat to the small stuff thanks to COVID-19

She’s even created a monster for a Guy Sebastian music video — Let Me Drink

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Mooroopna’s Yiche restaurant set to close

While many restaurants have temporarily closed their doors as they wait out the coronavirus pandemic, for Mooroopna’s Yiche restaurant it will mark the end of an era.

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Eels flog Broncos as NRL returns to field

Parramatta have maintained their perfect start as the 2020 NRL season resumed with a comprehensive 34-6 win over Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Gallen blasts ASADA for ‘headline chase’

Former Cronulla Sharks captain Paul Gallen has taken aim at the timing of ASADA’s announcement of a positive test for NRL teenager Bronson Xerri.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Bronco Lodge cleared to play against Eels

Brisbane’s Matt Lodge will make a remarkable return from injury after being cleared to face Parramatta in Thursday night’s NRL return to play.

AAP Newswire