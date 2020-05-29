AAP Rugby

NRL enjoys biggest ratings in six years

By AAP Newswire

Parramatta Eels vs Brisbane Broncos NRL round three - AAP

1 of 1

The NRL's ambitious push be the first Australian sporting code to emerge from the COVID-19 shutdown has paid off after attracting its biggest television audience for a regular-season game in more than six years.

A combined 1,306,938 million people across the country tuned in to watch Parramatta pummel Brisbane in the first live Australian sport played since March.

Almost one million watched on free-to-air broadcaster Channel Nine, including 615,000 across the five major metropolitan areas.

The bulk of that number stemmed from Sydney and Brisbane, with fans in Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth tuning in via Nine's secondary channel, Gem.

It was the highest free-to-air audience ever in Adelaide.

Foxtel drew an audience of 355,000 for a match broadcast barely an hour after the NRL confirmed a new television deal with both of its network partners.

Currently in the third of a five-year deal, the coronavirus pandemic prompted all parties to re-negotiate the terms of its contract.

Nine informed the stock exchange that it will save more than $56m over the final two-and-a-half years of their current arrangement.

Foxtel extended its partnership with the league until the end of the 2027 season.

The league also earned positive reviews for its radical new six-again rule, which was designed to eliminate the wrestle in the ruck.

Interim NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo praised ARL Commission chair Peter V'landys for his bold determination to be one of the first sports back live.

"Last night was our highest-rating regular season game in six years - that's an outstanding result for the game and our broadcast partners," Abdo said.

"Everything our chairman Peter V'landys and the Commission have done has been for our fans, our partners and our shareholders - the clubs and states.

"We're delighted the resumption of the competition attracted so much interest and exposure.

"I want to thank our broadcast partners for the work they have done and the innovations to make the viewing experience as enjoyable as possible for the fans.

"Rugby League is part of the social fabric of so many communities.

"To have live unscripted sport back unites us and provides enjoyment and something to look forward to."

Latest articles

National

Police, govt probe care for two Qld teens

Police and government agencies are investigating what care was being given to two teens found by an emergency services crew in a Brisbane home.

AAP Newswire
National

Australian farmers thrive without handouts

The federal government’s agriculture forecaster has released new research showing Australian farmers are among the least subsidised in the world.

AAP Newswire
National

Woman jailed for NSW boy’s ill-treatment

A NSW mother has been jailed for the ill-treatment of a visiting youngster who vomited after being forced to swallow disinfectant.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Eels flog Broncos as NRL returns to field

Parramatta have maintained their perfect start as the 2020 NRL season resumed with a comprehensive 34-6 win over Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Gallen blasts ASADA for ‘headline chase’

Former Cronulla Sharks captain Paul Gallen has taken aim at the timing of ASADA’s announcement of a positive test for NRL teenager Bronson Xerri.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Bronco Lodge cleared to play against Eels

Brisbane’s Matt Lodge will make a remarkable return from injury after being cleared to face Parramatta in Thursday night’s NRL return to play.

AAP Newswire