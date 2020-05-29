AAP Rugby

Hess focused ahead of NRL restart: Green

By AAP Newswire

Coen hess - AAP

1 of 1

Stung by criticism, North Queensland coach Paul Green says he has never seen Coen Hess more focused ahead of the NRL restart.

But Green has baulked at talking up a super-fit Hess, saying he did not want the young back-rower to endure any extra pressure after being a "victim" of expectation in a frustrating 2019.

Hess, 23, has been the talk of the Cowboys ahead of the NRL's return after emerging from the coronavirus shutdown fitter than ever.

After losing 6kg during the pre-season, Hess found another gear in training during the pandemic break to be in career-best shape.

The lanky forward looks primed to stake an early claim for a State of Origin recall in Friday's clash with Gold Coast after losing his Queensland jersey last year, capping a disappointing season.

While impressed with Hess' work ethic, Green said he would not make any bold predictions after claiming critics had savaged the youngster in the past when he did not live up to their expectations.

"Some of the criticism aimed his way stung him last year," said Green, who took over the Cowboys reins in 2014.

"I am not going to put any more pressure on him because I think he has probably been a victim of that.

"He doesn't live up to anyone else's expectations so then everyone starts bagging him.

"(But) he's come back in great condition, he's probably the most focused in the time I have coached him.

"Whether or not that transfers into a good performance we won't know until we get into the season but he is certainly in a good position to start well."

Hess admitted he had been flattered by his teammates' glowing praise when he returned from the shutdown but was focusing on letting his footy do the talking in 2020.

"I have done a lot of hard work but that doesn't mean anything if I don't put it out on the field and perform well - that is where my head is at the moment," he said.

Still, Hess allowed himself to dream of an eighth Maroons cap.

He said switching the interstate series to the end of the season this year may inspire him to be more consistent and earn another Queensland jersey.

"I think it (end of year Origin) is a really good thing. Everyone gets picked on the year they have had," he said.

"I have (in the past) started the year fast then tapered off towards the end.

"I think it will hold everyone accountable and (make players) want to perform for the whole year."

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Melbourne winter targets for Victoria Star

Victoria Star has won three of his four starts since joining Greg Eurell’s stable and the trainer believes he can make a further impression this winter.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Rogue lines up for new stable at Caulfield

After 23 starts for Tony and Calvin McEvoy, Scottish Rogue has been transferred to Trent Busuttin and Natalie Young and runs for the new stable at Caulfield.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Newnham seeks two-state juvenile double

Filly Mrs Maisel will be the sole runner for trainer Mark Newnham at Rosehill with stablemate Panna Cotta heading north for a stakes race.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Post-season Origin fine with Wallace

Gold Coast prop Jarrod Wallace is excited by the prospect of an Origin series after the 2020 NRL season, and expects the standard to be higher than ever.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Eels flog Broncos as NRL returns to field

Parramatta have maintained their perfect start as the 2020 NRL season resumed with a comprehensive 34-6 win over Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Morley backs Inglis to shine on his return

Former England and Sydney Roosters enforcer Adrian Morley believes two years out of the game will benefit Greg Inglis hugely when he plays for Warrington.

AAP Newswire