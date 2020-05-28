AAP Rugby

Switch to bring out Taylor’s best: Titans

By AAP Newswire

Jamal Fogarty - AAP

1 of 1

Little-known Jamal Fogarty looms as the key to unleashing Gold Coast's biggest star Ash Taylor, coach Justin Holbrook says.

Fogarty, 26, became the Titans' feel-good story this week when the Queensland Cup player was named at halfback for Friday's NRL clash with North Queensland three years after his last game for the club.

But Holbrook reckons Fogarty's arrival may lead to another heart-warming tale - the revival of mercurial playmaker Taylor.

Regular No.7 Taylor has struggled to live up to his marquee status at the Titans and had a troubled 2019, limited to 10 games as he dealt with mental health issues.

However, Holbrook is convinced asking his highest-paid star to play five-eighth for the first time in his 82-game NRL career will bring out his best thanks to Fogarty's presence at halfback.

"Having that organising role (at halfback) hasn't worked for us," Holbrook said of Taylor.

"The most important thing is (Fogarty) is a natural halfback. He is happy to organise the side, that takes the extra pressure off Ash.

"Ash is a great player and he can just get on with worrying about his job and not have to run the team - that's what we need."

Holbrook spent the NRL's coronavirus shutdown scratching his head over ways to spark his side after they stumbled to a 0-2 start in his first year with the reins.

The recruitment of Burleigh Bears playmaker Fogarty during the break led to the former St Helens mentor having a lightbulb moment.

Fogarty made his NRL debut with the Titans back in 2017 but was limited to just two games before going back to Queensland Cup.

His NRL exile ended when he made Holbrook sit up and take notice by inspiring Burleigh's pre-season win over the Titans after helping the Bears win the 2019 Queensland Cup title, earning the Petero Civoniceva Medal as the best player.

"We are lacking that real general as a natural halfback, so that's why we have brought him in - he's exactly what we need," Holbrook said.

"I am really happy for him. Now he has another chance.

"As a coach, those are rewarding stories."

Latest articles

Sport

Last week to dig deep

To donate to Arthur’s fundraiser, go to www. themay50k. org/fundraisers/boddiearthur/

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
Sport

Consistent decade for Berrigan’s Saints

The Berrigan Saints’ decade has seen a dominant display of consistent football, highlighted by a premiership victory in 2011 and a decade straight of top five finishes. The Saints finished third in 2010, starting the decade strong but bowing out...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
Sport

Blighty A Grade stay near the top in 2010s

The Blighty Netball Club has had a successful decade on the court but just came up short with the elusive premiership title in the 2010s. Blighty started the decade strongly, finishing second on the ladder in 2010, making their way to the grand...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Post-season Origin fine with Wallace

Gold Coast prop Jarrod Wallace is excited by the prospect of an Origin series after the 2020 NRL season, and expects the standard to be higher than ever.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Morley backs Inglis to shine on his return

Former England and Sydney Roosters enforcer Adrian Morley believes two years out of the game will benefit Greg Inglis hugely when he plays for Warrington.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Gallen blasts ASADA for ‘headline chase’

Former Cronulla Sharks captain Paul Gallen has taken aim at the timing of ASADA’s announcement of a positive test for NRL teenager Bronson Xerri.

AAP Newswire