McCullough’s Brisbane exit shocked Glenn

By AAP Newswire

At first shocked by Andrew McCullough's exit, Brisbane skipper Alex Glenn says he can now understand his close friend's abrupt decision to sign with NRL rivals Newcastle without consulting him.

Despite forming a strong friendship after rising through the Broncos ranks together over the past decade, Glenn revealed he was one of the last to know about McCullough linking with the Knights for the 2020 season last week.

Glenn said he was aware McCullough was frustrated after losing his Broncos No.9 starting spot to Jake Turpin but he only found out about McCullough's sudden departure just days before the NRL re-start via a message app.

"It was definitely a shock," Glenn said.

"I found out on our team WhatsApp when he messaged the boys.

"I understood he was a little bit frustrated after losing his starting spot as anyone would be (but) I honestly didn't see it coming."

Glenn said he wanted McCullough to stay and remain a one-club player after the hooker racked up 260 games since his NRL debut for Brisbane back in 2008.

But after catching up before his mate left for Newcastle, Glenn said he couldn't criticise McCullough's decision to jump at the chance to start for Newcastle following Jayden Brailey's season-ending knee injury.

"I got to have a good chat with him before he left for Newcastle, he seemed like he was in great spirits," Glenn said.

Still, Glenn reckoned he would relish the next time they met in round six.

Glenn claimed Brisbane had the hooker depth to cope with McCullough's departure with uncapped youngster Cory Paix waiting in the wings.

"He (Paix) he has been watching and learning from Macca," Glenn said.

