AAP Rugby

Xerri drug case an isolated issue: Sharks

By AAP Newswire

Cronulla Sharks CEO Dino Mezzatesta - AAP

1 of 1

Cronulla chief executive Dino Mezzatesta is adamant the NRL club does not have a drug issue despite the provisional suspension of rising star Bronson Xerri.

The Sharks centre is staring at a four-year ban after testing positive for performance-enhancing substances in November.

The revelations come six years after the peptides saga that resulted in one-year bans for numerous players, as well as former Sharks coach Shane Flanagan.

Only one of those players, captain Wade Graham, remains at the club.

Mezzatesta insisted the latest drama is an isolated case.

"There's no issue here at the club," he declared on Wednesday.

"Although there's a history, we're very confident with the protocols we have in place, with the systems we have in place.

"It's unfortunate that this matter has arisen for a young individual associated with our club.

"Our priority now is his welfare and the support of that young individual.

"We certainly have no concerns about our club at all.

"Not at this time and certainly not in the future."

Xerri awaits the results of a second sample, which, if confirmed, could leave his rugby league aspirations in tatters.

Mezzatesta confirmed he had spoken to the 19-year-old and his family, and vowed that the club would support him through the process.

The league's strict biosecurity protocols meant Mezzatesta has ,so far, been unable to address the matter with the rest of the playing group.

But he is confident no other players are involved.

"I haven't spoken to the playing group. We're in a situation here where we're isolated from each other," Mezzatesta said.

"(But) the briefing I've had from the NRL integrity unit clearly indicates this is a matter for an individual and not a club matter.

"So we have no other concerns at this present point in time."

The Sharks face the Wests Tigers at Bankwest Stadium on Saturday in the league's first round of matches since the coronavirus-enforced shutdown.

Veteran Josh Dugan has been named in the centres.

"The players will address the media later, but they're fine," Mezzatesta said.

"Naturally there's going to be disappointment amongst the ranks... They're professional athletes and they'll just concentrate their focus on the game on Saturday night."

Latest articles

Other sport

Cummins backs IPL if T20 World Cup delayed

Australian paceman Pat Cummins is supporting plans for an IPL tournament to replace the Twenty20 World Cup if the global event is postponed.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Morris, Loxton baggy greens up for auction

A private collector has put the baggy green caps of Arthur Morris and Sam Loxton, who were both part of Don Bradman’s 1948 Invincibles, up for auction.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

New law risks making cricket boring: Starc

Mitchell Starc says something needs to be done to address the balance between bat and ball if players won’t be allowed to shine the ball with saliva.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Post-season Origin fine with Wallace

Gold Coast prop Jarrod Wallace is excited by the prospect of an Origin series after the 2020 NRL season, and expects the standard to be higher than ever.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Inglis will return to Origin, says Walters

Queensland coach Kevin Walters is tipping NRL great Greg Inglis to also return to State of Origin after announcing his comeback via the English Super League.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Morley backs Inglis to shine on his return

Former England and Sydney Roosters enforcer Adrian Morley believes two years out of the game will benefit Greg Inglis hugely when he plays for Warrington.

AAP Newswire