Soaked Warriors ready and willing: Kearney

After all they've gone through a weather bomb in Gosford was water off a duck's back for the Warriors.

Coach Stephen Kearney unearthed a line from martial arts icon Bruce Lee after his team were forced to move training venues this week.

Kearney chuckled when asked if their shift from Central Coast Stadium - flooded under 60mm of rainfall - to a field in nearby Tuggerah was a distraction days out from their round-three match against St George Illawarra.

"You've just got to be like water and go with the flow," Kearney said.

"There have been plenty of issues that have popped up along the journey that we've been on. We've just had to roll with it."

Kearney believed he'd done everything possible in 24 days of effective team isolation in Australia to have his players primed for Saturday.

He reckoned it was enough time to instil tactical changes he deemed necessary following their disjointed opening losses to Newcastle and Canberra in March.

A switch at five-eighth was part of a new attacking approach, with Kodi Nikorima introduced ahead of Chanel Harris-Tavita, who is dropped from the 17.

The biggest question mark for the Warriors is at prop, where injuries have thrust Jamayne Taunoa-Brown and Lachlan Burr into starting roles.

Rookie Taunoa-Brown, signed late in the pre-season, will make his maiden first grade start while Burr's career has been primarily in the back row.

Kearney believed the pair's mobility will be beneficial against a Dragons pack featuring powerhouse brothers Korbin and Tariq Sims and international pair James Graham and Tyson Frizell.

"Our two guys are quite light-footed in terms of their movement around the paddock," Kearney said.

"I'm anticipating given the change to one referee and also the six-again rule, that potentially that could have an effect on how the game is played.

"It's trying to find a positive I guess."

Kearney said the Warriors are in discussion with two rival clubs about securing a prop specialist loan player and hope to confirm a deal over the weekend.