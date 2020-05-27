AAP Rugby

Soaked Warriors ready and willing: Kearney

By AAP Newswire

Stephen kearney - AAP

1 of 1

After all they've gone through a weather bomb in Gosford was water off a duck's back for the Warriors.

Coach Stephen Kearney unearthed a line from martial arts icon Bruce Lee after his team were forced to move training venues this week.

Kearney chuckled when asked if their shift from Central Coast Stadium - flooded under 60mm of rainfall - to a field in nearby Tuggerah was a distraction days out from their round-three match against St George Illawarra.

"You've just got to be like water and go with the flow," Kearney said.

"There have been plenty of issues that have popped up along the journey that we've been on. We've just had to roll with it."

Kearney believed he'd done everything possible in 24 days of effective team isolation in Australia to have his players primed for Saturday.

He reckoned it was enough time to instil tactical changes he deemed necessary following their disjointed opening losses to Newcastle and Canberra in March.

A switch at five-eighth was part of a new attacking approach, with Kodi Nikorima introduced ahead of Chanel Harris-Tavita, who is dropped from the 17.

The biggest question mark for the Warriors is at prop, where injuries have thrust Jamayne Taunoa-Brown and Lachlan Burr into starting roles.

Rookie Taunoa-Brown, signed late in the pre-season, will make his maiden first grade start while Burr's career has been primarily in the back row.

Kearney believed the pair's mobility will be beneficial against a Dragons pack featuring powerhouse brothers Korbin and Tariq Sims and international pair James Graham and Tyson Frizell.

"Our two guys are quite light-footed in terms of their movement around the paddock," Kearney said.

"I'm anticipating given the change to one referee and also the six-again rule, that potentially that could have an effect on how the game is played.

"It's trying to find a positive I guess."

Kearney said the Warriors are in discussion with two rival clubs about securing a prop specialist loan player and hope to confirm a deal over the weekend.

Latest articles

News

No stopping the girl guides!

Despite all the restrictions we are under at the present time, Corowa Girl Guides are continuing to meet and participated in the online ANZAC Day Camp last Friday and Saturday. The girls had many activities related to the armed forces and World War...

Corowa Free Press
News

Nine lot subdivision go-ahead

By Robert Muir A proposed 9 Lot Subdivision to be developed on Lot 60 DP753734 - Kurrajongs, Whitehead Street, Corowa, Lot 2 DP1037767 - Kurrajongs, 91 Almond Lane Corowa and Lot 1 DP1037767 - Kurrajongs, 91 Almond Lane, Corowa on a total of almost...

Corowa Free Press
News

Passing of John Robinson

Life Member of Corowa Rutherglen Football Netball Club and Rennie Football Netball Club John Robinson passed away suddenly, aged 67-years, at home on Saturday, May 16.

Robert Muir

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Post-season Origin fine with Wallace

Gold Coast prop Jarrod Wallace is excited by the prospect of an Origin series after the 2020 NRL season, and expects the standard to be higher than ever.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Eels learn from 2018 in dream NRL draw

Parramatta have been handed a dream NRL draw but know too well from their wooden-spoon year of 2018 that they can’t afford to buy into the hype.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Inglis will return to Origin, says Walters

Queensland coach Kevin Walters is tipping NRL great Greg Inglis to also return to State of Origin after announcing his comeback via the English Super League.

AAP Newswire