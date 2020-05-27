Inglis open to extended UK league stay

Greg Inglis has not ruled out extending his stay in England if he lives up to his lofty 2021 goals at Super League club Warrington.

Super League is still buzzing after Inglis last week made the shock announcement that he would come out of retirement, signing a one-year deal with the Wolves.

While the former Kangaroos and Queensland star admitted it would take some time to regain his peak levels in the UK, he vowed to bounce back to his "very best" form and help Warrington win their first premiership since 1955.

"It may not happen in the first couple of weeks, as I will have to adjust to the weather, the climate, playing on different surfaces and playing in what will be a whole new team for me," Inglis told the Warrington Guardian newspaper.

"Don't expect the Greg Inglis that people saw in the highlights reels in the first couple of weeks that's for sure, but I promise you that I'll get back to my very best within that time.

"Lifting the premiership trophy over there is my drive."

Asked if he would stay longer in England if all went to plan next year, Inglis said: "When it comes to that, I'll go back to communication with my family, my support network back home, my grandparents, who have been my No.1 supporters.

"It'll just go back to a chat with them and see how we go from there."

Inglis will be 34 when he makes his debut for Warrington in March.

After overcoming fitness and mental health issues since retiring in April 2019, Inglis was confident of helping Warrington break their title drought - like he did in 2014 when South Sydney claimed their first premiership in 43 years.

"To bring something back like that, getting it over the line, it wouldn't be just me adding to the team," he said.

"Winning a premiership would top it off in terms of the club and the team itself and I'd be happy knowing that I've added to that special day for the club."