Murray won’t let up with long Souths deal

Cameron Murray has vowed not to let complacency become an issue after he inked a deal to keep him at South Sydney until the end of 2025.

Murray signed a mega four-year extension with the Rabbitohs on Wednesday, making him the only player at the club to be locked in until midway through the decade.

Signed until 2021 previously, the deal means the Rabbitohs have avoided rival clubs from contacting the 22-year-old at the end of this season.

It comes after a breakthrough 2019 which made him one of the club's most valuable players.

The back-rower was the Dally M Lock of the year, South Sydney players' player of the year and earned both NSW State of Origin and Australian Test selection.

"I count my lucky stars at how everything has fallen into place and I have no intention of letting this go or slackening off," Murray said.

"It means way too much to me, to play for this club and to represent it every day.

"I've grown up in South Sydney, played my first rep games as a kid in a red and green jersey, and now I get to live my dream.

"For almost the next six years at least I will be a Rabbitoh and the journey is really only just starting for me."

Murray has played 62 games for Souths and is seen as a future captain after leading his state in underage teams.

He made the move to the left edge for the Rabbitohs this year, switching between the second row and middle depending on their forwards rotation.

His re-signing comes after the Rabbitohs signed Jai Arrow for four years beginning in 2021, as they look to rebuild their back row following the exits of Sam Burgess and John Sutton.

