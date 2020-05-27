Broncos move on from record NRL loss

It was "embarrassing", "brutal" and a "wake up call".

But coach Anthony Seibold says Brisbane's record 58-0 NRL finals loss no longer haunts them ahead of Thursday night's return match against Parramatta after exorcising their demons with a perfect season start.

Seibold admitted the Broncos would need to draw a "line in the sand" when they play the Eels in their round three Suncorp Stadium clash.

However, Seibold said they wouldn't be out for redemption after claiming they had silenced their critics by starting the season with tough wins over North Queensland and South Sydney.

"We haven't spoken about it this week. We certainly had some conversations about it early in the pre-season when we came back but we have put those skeletons to bed," Seibold said.

"It's a non event.

"We feel physically we have grown a fair bit (since). If there was any redemption or talk around whether we have become a better team I think that was put to bed with some pretty tough games against the Cowboys and South Sydney."

Seibold said Brisbane would only be thinking about extending their impressive season start when they line up against the Eels.

"It was obviously an embarrassing day for our club," Seibold said of their 2019 finals exit.

"It was brutal. It was a good wake up call for everybody. (But) we had a one off performance - that wasn't a trend in our performances last year.

"(And) I have left that behind. You don't learn too much from dwelling on things.

"I like planning for the future and I am really optimistic about our start to the season."

Brisbane have been buoyed by the return of prop Matt Lodge who has overcome what many feared was a season ending knee injury when he aggravated a partial ACL tear back in February.

"Our next job is to start the resumption as well as we did against our opposition in the first two games," Seibold said.

"They (Parramatta) start strongly. It is important we put a line in the sand as well.

"I think both groups after not having contact for such a long period of time we will be up for that physical battle early in the game."