Reynolds backs Souths NRL rookie Dargan

By AAP Newswire

South Sydney's Troy Dargan

Adam Reynolds insists he'll have no issue partnering NRL rookie Troy Dargan for the first time, claiming the South Sydney half is cut from the same cloth as Cody Walker.

Dargan will make his league debut in Friday night's clash against the Sydney Roosters, filling the boots of the suspended Walker for the next two weeks.

An Australian schoolboys representative, Dargan arrived at the Rabbitohs during the off-season after being another Wayne Bennett young talent at Brisbane.

Reynolds and Dargan have not played together, even in a trial, but the Souths halfback is confident his 22-year-old teammate will be right at home.

"He's a bit similar to Cody Walker... his running game is his strength," Reynolds said.

"He is dangerous when he takes the line on, he's got a good show and go.

"He's got nice hands as well.

"Left footer, nice kicking game that will take a bit of pressure off me

"I'm excited to get out there and play with him."

Reynolds shot down any suggestion that Latrell Mitchell could move to five-eighth during the match against the Roosters, adamant he will remain at fullback.

Reynolds and Dargan, patrolling the left side of the field, have trained as the starting halves since Walker's two-game ban was handed down.

"We've spent plenty of time on the training paddock getting our systems right," Reynolds said on Tuesday.

"We had a great run today and we have another chance to get out there in the captain's run and nail down those last few preparations.

"I complement his game and he complements mine.

"And I'm sure nothing will bother us too much on the field."

