AAP Rugby

Storm’s Munster relishes Wighton NRL clash

By AAP Newswire

Melbourne's Cameron Munster - AAP

1 of 1

Melbourne's Cameron Munster may be the Kangaroos incumbent at No.6 but he rates Canberra playmaker Jack Wighton the in-form five-eighth in the NRL.

The pair will go head-to-head at AAMI Park on Saturday night with Munster expecting Wighton to provide a huge challenge.

A centre for both NSW and Australia last year, Wighton has been making his mark as Canberra's No.6 - winning the Clive Churchill Medal in last year's grand final - and has been public about his push to play representative football there.

He started the season strongly, impressing in the Raiders' opening two wins before the coronavirus shutdown.

"He's been playing some outstanding footy the last couple of years," Munster, the Queensland five-eighth, said.

"He won the Clive Churchill in a losing side and he played a really good game last year, and he got the reward playing for Australia.

"At the moment, he's probably the in-form five-eighth in my eyes, the way he is playing his footy.

"It is really nice to watch him play, but I can't be watching him too much on Saturday night because I've got to do my own job."

Munster said he enjoyed testing himself against the other leading playmakers in the competition.

"At the moment I feel like he's one of the best; doing the little things well so I'm really looking forward to the challenge and I'm sure he is well."

Both teams are unbeaten this year but the Raiders have won their past two in Melbourne, including victory in the qualifying final which rocked the Storm's hopes of another title.

It's the first meeting for Curtis Scott against his former side, with Munster saying the Raiders centre will be a danger.

"Curtis is not real big but he runs the ball hard and is very hard to handle," Munster said.

"He will know all of our systems and structures coming into Saturday night so we will have to tweak a couple of things, especially coming up against him on my edge.

"He's a competitor and he will make he does whatever it takes to get over us and we will do the same."

Latest articles

News

Extensive search for missing Shepparton man Simranjeet Bhullar

Cobram police officers are investigating the circumstances in which two vehicles had tyres slashed last week. The vehicles were parked at a Golden Crt, Cobram, address in the late hours of Saturday when the tyres were slashed. ● A black...

Liz Mellino
News

Kialla tyre business targeted by thieves

A Kialla tyre business was targeted by thieves in the early hours of Monday morning. Between 6.30 am and 7.20 am, an unknown offender entered the yard of Harry’s Tyre Centre along the Goulburn Valley Hwy in Kialla and removed the...

Liz Mellino
News

Shepparton post-COVID-19 up for discussion with state government next week

Ideas about how the Victorian Government can help the Greater Shepparton community and economy bounce back from COVID-19 will be up for discussion next week. The state government will host a virtual roundtable with the Goulburn Regional Partnership...

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Post-season Origin fine with Wallace

Gold Coast prop Jarrod Wallace is excited by the prospect of an Origin series after the 2020 NRL season, and expects the standard to be higher than ever.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Eels learn from 2018 in dream NRL draw

Parramatta have been handed a dream NRL draw but know too well from their wooden-spoon year of 2018 that they can’t afford to buy into the hype.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Inglis will return to Origin, says Walters

Queensland coach Kevin Walters is tipping NRL great Greg Inglis to also return to State of Origin after announcing his comeback via the English Super League.

AAP Newswire