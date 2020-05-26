Storm still cause Raiders’ Wighton concern

AAP Rugby

Jack Wighton says his star turn in Canberra's blistering start to the NRL season means nothing, as does the Raiders' recent dominance over round three rivals Melbourne.

The Raiders will recommence their season on Saturday night in Melbourne, where they won twice last year and ended the Storm's premiership hopes with a qualifying final victory.

Wighton has been a standout for the unbeaten Canberra this year, scoring twice in their round one romp over Gold Coast.

But the five-eighth says the long break means it feels like starting the season all over again and a proud Melbourne won't want to settle for a third successive defeat.

"It was good to get a couple of wins but it's a new comp now and a fresh start so we've got to put them behind us," Wighton said on Tuesday.

"We always have confidence in ourselves but the Storm won't want to lose three games in a row to a team and will come out firing, so this is going to be one of our toughest games."

The Storm are also unbeaten in 2020, setting up a tantalising encounter at AAMI Park with Wighton to test himself against Kangaroos and Queensland No.6 Cameron Munster.

Meanwhile, Wighton said he won't be putting any pressure on star forward John Bateman, who is considering his NRL future.

The England back-rower, who is recovering from shoulder surgery, has been linked with a move to Canterbury.

Wighton, who in January signed on with the Raiders until 2024, said it was business as usual for Bateman.

"We're just going about training and he's going about his business and he's handling himself very well," Wighton said.

"He training and ripping in and doing his part for the team, so it's just outside noise at the moment.

"He knows the boys love him and he's said in previous press conferences he loves the club, so he'll make up his own decision based on his family."

