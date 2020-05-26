AAP Rugby

Dogs star Foran a chance for NRL restart

By AAP Newswire

Canterbury's Kieran Foran

1 of 1

Canterbury star Kieran Foran is waiting for the results of scans on his injured shoulder as he bids to make his return for the Bulldogs against Manly on Sunday.

Foran is a chance to play his former club at Central Coast Stadium but needs the final tick of approval from the surgeon on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old underwent shoulder surgery at the end of 2019 after suffering an injury while playing for New Zealand, and was expected to miss most of this season.

However, after weeks of training his teammates are confident he will be given the green light when the Bulldogs restart their season against the Sea Eagles.

"I hope he plays this week and the team obviously hopes he plays this week," Will Hopoate said on Tuesday.

"He got scans today to see how it's travelling.

"He's done a bit of training with us but I guess he has to get the OK from medical staff to play on Sunday."

NRL team lists for round three will be released on Tuesday afternoon in preparation for the resumption of the season, after a nine-week shutdown due to coronavirus.

