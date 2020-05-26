AAP Rugby

McLean activates Cowboys NRL option

By AAP Newswire

North Queensland's Jordan McLean - AAP

1 of 1

North Queensland have received a shot in the arm before Friday night's NRL clash with Gold Coast after Jordan McLean activated a two-year option to extend his contract.

Former Melbourne forward McLean will stay with the Townsville-based club until the end of the 2022 season.

"I reckon over the next few years we will do something special and hopefully this year could be it," McLean, who in his third season with the Cowboys, said.

Latest articles

News

Extensive search for missing Shepparton man Simranjeet Bhullar

Cobram police officers are investigating the circumstances in which two vehicles had tyres slashed last week. The vehicles were parked at a Golden Crt, Cobram, address in the late hours of Saturday when the tyres were slashed. ● A black...

Liz Mellino
News

Kialla tyre business targeted by thieves

A Kialla tyre business was targeted by thieves in the early hours of Monday morning. Between 6.30 am and 7.20 am, an unknown offender entered the yard of Harry’s Tyre Centre along the Goulburn Valley Hwy in Kialla and removed the...

Liz Mellino
News

Dogs are going back to school

Children are headed back to school and dogs are following their lead. DogTech Goulburn Valley trainer Averil Coe said she was delighted to welcome pooches back to classroom from Saturday, June 13. “It’s going to be some time before we can...

Jessica Ball

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Post-season Origin fine with Wallace

Gold Coast prop Jarrod Wallace is excited by the prospect of an Origin series after the 2020 NRL season, and expects the standard to be higher than ever.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Eels learn from 2018 in dream NRL draw

Parramatta have been handed a dream NRL draw but know too well from their wooden-spoon year of 2018 that they can’t afford to buy into the hype.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Inglis will return to Origin, says Walters

Queensland coach Kevin Walters is tipping NRL great Greg Inglis to also return to State of Origin after announcing his comeback via the English Super League.

AAP Newswire