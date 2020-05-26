McLean activates Cowboys NRL option

AAP Rugby
McLean activates Cowboys NRL optionBy AAP Newswire
North Queensland have received a shot in the arm before Friday night's NRL clash with Gold Coast after Jordan McLean activated a two-year option to extend his contract.
Former Melbourne forward McLean will stay with the Townsville-based club until the end of the 2022 season.
"I reckon over the next few years we will do something special and hopefully this year could be it," McLean, who in his third season with the Cowboys, said.