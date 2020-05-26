Titan Hipgrave ready to rip back into NRL

Gold Coast firebrand Keegan Hipgrave won't hold back against North Queensland when he makes his NRL return on Friday.

The 23-year-old will play his first match for the Titans in almost a year after his 2019 campaign ended prematurely due to several scary concussions.

After copping a head knock playing for Tweed Heads in the Queensland Cup early last year, Hipgrave was ordered to take a break from the game after he suffering further concussions against Manly and Brisbane in short succession.

Despite initially reporting headaches and concentration lapses, Hipgrave was given the all-clear to return to training earlier this year after brain scans and neurological testing.

Hipgrave didn't play in the opening two rounds but says he'll take to the field without fear against the Cowboys in Townsville.

"I've had to work through all my contact progressions and I've been full contact for a number of months now," he said.

"The only thing I wanted to do was get back on the field.

"I had that mindset that I was always going to come back so, for me, it was just more frustrating than anything.

"The last couple of months, I've been nothing but confident with my contact and playing and training. I'm confident going into this game, I don't have any dramas at all."

Hipgrave promised not to change his aggressive style of play and said the advice from Titans coach Justin Holbrook about his role had been simple.

"Justin's been really good with me" Hipgrave said.

"He just wants me to do my job on the edge and he's got the belief I can do it."