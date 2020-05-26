AAP Rugby

Warriors ace Herbert buoyed by family time

By AAP Newswire

Warriors' Patrick Herbert - AAP

1 of 1

The first Warriors player to be reunited with family has described the emotion of the occasion and how it will motivate him through his NRL campaign.

Outside back Patrick Herbert welcomed partner Kirri and three-month old baby True Tuatahi Herbert into the team's Gosford accommodation on Monday.

It was the first time any family member has linked up with the 50-strong squad of players and staff since they left Auckland on May 3.

Kirri and her son travelled from Auckland to Wollongong in early May after being given an exemption to isolate there with her Australian family for two weeks.

They spent a day and night with Herbert before returning south but the young family will be permanently together from next week at the team's Terrigal apartments.

"I'm one of the lucky ones," Herbert said.

"It gave me a burst of hope and made me even more complete and gave me another drive to go to training and do what's best for me and my little family."

Details around when Herbert's teammates will welcome family to Gosford remain unclear.

Herbert said leaving loved ones behind in Auckland was the toughest part of the Warriors' commitment to play out the season in Australia, particularly because they are a family-orientated club.

"We don't want to make it all for nothing," he said.

"When times get tough, I think we can have that in our back pocket to push through those hard moments in a game."

Herbert noted that his son had spent most of his life in isolation of some sort and suggested he might take him to Warriors games in his boot bag to introduce him to rugby league.

Herbert received an early lesson on how his living dynamics will change from next week when the family moves in.

"It was meant to be our sleep-in today and I was up at six o'clock."

Latest articles

Rugby

Titan Hipgrave ready to rip back into NRL

Sidelined for almost 12 months after a trio of concussions in quick succession, Gold Coast forward Keegan Hipgrave says he’s ready for his NRL return.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Coach keen for Te’o Broncos return

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold wants Ben Te’o to fill one of their two roster vacancies for the 2020 NRL season but it will have to be on a minimum wage.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Warriors ace Herbert buoyed by family time

An emotional Patrick Herbert has been visited by his partner and baby at the Warriors’ temporary NRL base in Gosford.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Post-season Origin fine with Wallace

Gold Coast prop Jarrod Wallace is excited by the prospect of an Origin series after the 2020 NRL season, and expects the standard to be higher than ever.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Eels learn from 2018 in dream NRL draw

Parramatta have been handed a dream NRL draw but know too well from their wooden-spoon year of 2018 that they can’t afford to buy into the hype.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Inglis will return to Origin, says Walters

Queensland coach Kevin Walters is tipping NRL great Greg Inglis to also return to State of Origin after announcing his comeback via the English Super League.

AAP Newswire