Restart levels the NRL’s playing field

The NRL's stripped down restart has the potential to make it a more pure competition in terms of football talent, according to Daly Cherry-Evans.

Rugby league will restart on Thursday night, but not as we know it.

Clubs have already been limited to 50 people in their bubble, with 32 of those players.

It means some of the larger football departments have been forced to slim down in terms of consultants, bringing the big-spending clubs back to the pack.

A reduced football department cap is possible in coming years with financial pressure on both the game and its clubs.

That too would likely level the playing field, given a large number of clubs do not spend the full cap.

Matches will resume this weekend without fans, taking away any real home-ground advantage in the eyes of Cherry-Evans.

"We are talking about financial costs, we are talking about no crowds," he said.

"All these things stripped away, so we're going to be looking at the ability of a team.

"Outside of the fact you might have to travel to Brisbane or Melbourne to play them, there's no real home advantage.

"There's no one in the crowds. So unless your bench is louder than their bench, there's no real fortress.

"It's about the cohesion of a team and how much it means to them are going to play pretty important roles this year."

Cherry-Evans conceded that the whole of the game is hurting but he believed that should drive teams both in their motivation and appreciation for 2020.

It could be argued that Manly could be among the teams to benefit.

Coach Des Hasler is known for running a team on the smell of an oily rag.

He turned the Sea Eagles from cellar-dwellers to premiers in his first stint as coach at Brookvale, despite a limited football department budget.

He also performed a similar turnaround on his return last season.

"Naturally we have been a club that runs at a lower cost than most," Cherry-Evans said.

"I like that about the club, the fact we do things a bit differently."

But as for whether they can advantage, Cherry-Evans is unsure.

"Whether it does affect anyone or not, I don't know," he said.

"I guess we will find out this year when it comes to a bit more of a level playing field."