Arrow okays Titans’ anti-jab NRL players

Gold Coast forward Jai Arrow has praised the attitude and application of Bryce Cartwright and Brian Kelly since coming back to training with the NRL club.

Both players had their return to the training field delayed due to biosecurity regulations after initially refusing to receive an influenza vaccine.

Kelly eventually relented last week and had the jab, while Cartwright was given an 11th-hour medical exemption by the Queensland government.

Cartwright was reportedly facing a $450,000 salary hit if he'd been stood down by the club for refusing the vaccine on non-medical grounds.

Both players have since returned to training ahead of the Titans' round-three match against North Queensland on Friday evening in Townsville.

Arrow believes despite being under a public spotlight, neither player had let it affect them.

"They've been great. Obviously, with all the stuff going on, they've been getting hammered," the Queensland State of Origin representative said.

"As a teammate, I'll always stick up for them and, no matter what their decision is, that's their decision.

"They've brought a great attitude towards training and Carty put on an absolute clinic last Friday at training. It's good to see.

"Their heads aren't down. They're coming in to training and putting a smile on their face and training hard. As a teammate, that's all we can really expect from them."

Titans coach Justin Holbrook indicated on the weekend the pair's stance might yet cost them a spot in his team to face the Cowboys with both behind their teammates in terms of preparation.

The Titans will be out to snap a club-record 13-game losing run when they take on the Cowboys, stretching back to last June.