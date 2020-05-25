AAP Rugby

Tevaga praises motivated Warriors NRL pack

By AAP Newswire

Warriors - AAP

1 of 1

Jazz Tevaga says the Warriors' forwards might be cobbled together but they'll ambush NRL opponents who don't rate them, starting with the star-laden St George Illawarra pack.

Tevaga is among four injured middle forwards who will miss Saturday's round-three encounter after rupturing a knee ligament during their isolation period in Tamworth.

Club medics hope the tough back-rower will be ready in a month for their round-seven match against Melbourne, although Tevaga is targeting a return two weeks earlier against North Queensland.

The Warriors are still seeking a loan player to bolster their fading stocks. While Tevaga said that would be a signficant boost, he believed their current forwards had the firepower and enthusiasm to ruffle feathers.

The Dragons' pack is set to be back at full strength after the return of fit-again brothers Tariq and Korbin Sims and hooker Cameron McInnes.

James Graham, Paul Vaughan and Tyson Frizell are imposing figures for a Warriors pack who can boast only Adam Blair, Tohu Harris and Agnatius Paasi as seasoned first-graders.

"They've got a pretty classy side, a few stars in that forward pack," Tevaga said.

"The good thing about our young fellas is that they're hungry and they just want to get some NRL experience under way.

"Sometimes, you can get a bit complacent when you know you're versing younger boys ... if the Dragons do, they're going to be in trouble because our young fellas are ready to go."

Tevaga said the Warriors' resolve was toughening as kickoff neared, having spent three weeks solely in each others' company since leaving Auckland.

He was grateful for words of support from rival players and commentators, given the Kiwi club's many hurdles, but said the sentiment was being ignored.

"They've said some nice things but we don't want any sympathy. We want to give this comp a real good crack."

The return of McInnes means former Warrior Issac Luke is likely to be on the St George Illawarra bench.

Tevaga indicated veteran Luke would get a physical reception when he ran on.

"I said to the boys 'I'll pay anyone 100 bucks, whoever takes Bully's (Luke's) head off'."

Latest articles

News

Teenage boys arrested over Echuca West thefts

TWO teenage boys have been charged over a spate of thefts in Echuca West. Senior Constable Jacinta Morrissey of Echuca criminal investigation unit said the pair was arrested on Friday and charged with 10 counts of theft. They are alleged to have...

Ivy Jensen
Mama Mayhem

The day my boss left and killed my soul

FRIDAY was a day I had been dreading for almost six years. Ever since a loud, imposing, charismatic and slightly balding man stepped into the Riv office in 2014. Because May 22, 2020, will forever be etched in my memory as the day Andrew Mole...

Ivy Jensen
News

Murray River Council reveals rate harmonisation changes

MURRAY River Council rate payers may see an increase or decrease in their rates according to the council’s new rate harmonisation strategy.

Riverine Herald

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Post-season Origin fine with Wallace

Gold Coast prop Jarrod Wallace is excited by the prospect of an Origin series after the 2020 NRL season, and expects the standard to be higher than ever.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Eels learn from 2018 in dream NRL draw

Parramatta have been handed a dream NRL draw but know too well from their wooden-spoon year of 2018 that they can’t afford to buy into the hype.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Inglis will return to Origin, says Walters

Queensland coach Kevin Walters is tipping NRL great Greg Inglis to also return to State of Origin after announcing his comeback via the English Super League.

AAP Newswire