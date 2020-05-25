Arrow aims for big NRL finish at Titans

Outgoing Gold Coast forward Jai Arrow has vowed to sign off in style and make 2020 his best NRL campaign with the Titans.

The Queensland State of Origin representative will join South Sydney on a lucrative deal at season's end, but has dismissed any suggestion he's just seeing out his time at the struggling Titans.

"I'm the sort of person, I'm going to put everything into it," Arrow said.

"I don't want to leave on bad terms ... I consider the boys here my best mates. I come to work with them every day. I see them every day and I love being around them.

"The plan is to have the best year that I've had here in my three years here."

Arrow's plan to finish on a high with the Titans will need a dramatic turnaround in the team's form.

In the first two rounds before the COVID-19 crisis forced the competition to be suspended, Justin Holbrook's men slumped to defeats to Canberra and Parramatta, leaving them bottom of the ladder heading into this weekend's clash with North Queensland in Townsville.

Arrow last tasted victory in a Titans jersey almost 12 months ago, with a 26-18 win over Brisbane in round 11.

That upset victory at Suncorp Stadium on June 9 has been followed by a club-record 13-game losing streak.

"That's something you can dwell on or you can't really have that in the back of your mind," Arrow said.

"Just focus on playing footy and, hopefully, if we're doing that, the rest takes care of itself.

"Obviously, we all want to win - we love winning. It just hasn't gone our way at the moment. We'll just stick to our jobs and, hopefully, it just rolls off the back of that."