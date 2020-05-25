AAP Rugby

Morris boys set to make NRL history

By AAP Newswire

Josh and Brett Morris - AAP

1 of 1

Rugby league twins Brett and Josh Morris are poised to create a little piece of NRL era history, once they turn out together for the Sydney Roosters.

The 33-year-old NSW and Kangaroos backs played together for St George Illawarra (2007-08) and Canterbury (2015-18).

No siblings have played together at three different NRL clubs.

Josh joined his brother at the Roosters after being granted a release by the Sharks two months ago.

The hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic has prevented them from playing together for the Roosters.

That is poised to change on Friday when the two-time defending premiers meet old foes South Sydney in the first round of games to be played since the competition was suspended in March.

"It's exciting, obviously back in the same colours as Jmoz and what better way to start (than) with our biggest rivals Souths?" Brett Morris said.

"He saw the games that I played against them last year, and he saw the rivalry and was pretty excited by it, and obviously coming over here now he gets to experience that.

"Obviously we have that fairly long break with the coronavirus and in that time it was just about trying to get him up to speed with our training programs.

"The way that we go about our business and the mentality behind the way that we train.

"He picked that up pretty quick and obviously he's had the last couple of weeks back with the boys and getting involved in it and he's slotted in nicely."

The brothers are among the small percentage of NRL players who were around in 2008, the last season when games were played with just one referee

"For me, it will probably be a little bit more enjoyable (with one referee)," Brett Morris said.

"You don't have someone standing behind the ruck barking at you every now and then, so there's one less guy there yelling at you which is good."

Brett said he hasn't wasted time and energy thinking about playing on beyond this season.

The twins' father "Slippery' Steve Morris, a halfback-turned-winger, who also represented NSW and Australia, played at the Roosters after spending the majority of his career at St George.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Top NZ jockey Waddell in Australian move

New Zealander Jason Waddell, a 13-time Group One-winning jockey, is making plans to continue his career in Australia.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Tambo’s Mate injured, out of G1 Stradbroke

Tambo’s Mate, one of Queensland’s best sprinters, has been ruled out of the Stradbroke Handicap because of injury.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Birdsville races latest COVID-19 casualty

Queensland’s iconic Birdsville race meeting has been cancelled as organisers concede defeat due to COVID-19 restrictions.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Post-season Origin fine with Wallace

Gold Coast prop Jarrod Wallace is excited by the prospect of an Origin series after the 2020 NRL season, and expects the standard to be higher than ever.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Eels learn from 2018 in dream NRL draw

Parramatta have been handed a dream NRL draw but know too well from their wooden-spoon year of 2018 that they can’t afford to buy into the hype.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Inglis will return to Origin, says Walters

Queensland coach Kevin Walters is tipping NRL great Greg Inglis to also return to State of Origin after announcing his comeback via the English Super League.

AAP Newswire