AAP Rugby

NRL Wests Tigers sounded out Folau: report

By AAP Newswire

Israel Folau. - AAP

1 of 1

Israel Folau was reportedly sounded out over a possible return to the NRL with Wests Tigers.

The Sydney rugby league club was said to have put out the feelers to see if the former Wallabies star would be interested in returning to Australia but were told it was not an option for the 31-year-old.

However, the club did not make a formal offer, the report says.

"Wests Tigers were just feeling out the situation. It didn't go too far and nothing will come of it," a source close to Folau was quoted as saying by the Daily Telegraph.

Folau is said to prefer remaining in France with Super League club Catalans, whose president Bernard Guasch has said he expects Folau to sign a new one-year deal with the Perpignan-based club.

The former dual-code international, sacked by Rugby Australia last year for controversially posting religious tweets which some found offensive, has also rejected approaches from French rugby union clubs, including Top 14 outfit Montpellier.

Latest articles

Sport

Hawkins weighs in for AFL season

Finley’s Tom Hawkins will lace up his boots for the return of the 2020 AFL season in three weeks’ time An announcement from the league on Friday, May 17 confirmed the season would resume on Thursday, June 11, with players returning to...

Daniel Hughes
News

Max celebrates with drive-by 18th

Jerilderie’s Max Roe celebrated his 18th birthday with a drive by party on Saturday. More than 100 cars drove past his Jerilderie home with friends, family and community members all getting involved in the party celebrations. Originally planned for...

Daniel Hughes
News

A big step for rural educators

Finley’s Kate Littlejohn is making history for rural secondary school educators. The Finley High School teacher has become the first rural educator to take on the role of HSIE Advisor 7-12 of the Learning and Teaching Directorate for the NSW...

Daniel Hughes

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Post-season Origin fine with Wallace

Gold Coast prop Jarrod Wallace is excited by the prospect of an Origin series after the 2020 NRL season, and expects the standard to be higher than ever.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Eels learn from 2018 in dream NRL draw

Parramatta have been handed a dream NRL draw but know too well from their wooden-spoon year of 2018 that they can’t afford to buy into the hype.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Inglis will return to Origin, says Walters

Queensland coach Kevin Walters is tipping NRL great Greg Inglis to also return to State of Origin after announcing his comeback via the English Super League.

AAP Newswire