Rooster Friend wants NRL deal for 2021

Sydney Roosters co-captain Jake Friend is confident he can handle the gruelling revamped NRL schedule and wants to secure a new contract.

The 30-year-old hooker, who has racked up 246 appearances for the club, wants to extend his senior career into a 14th season, after his contract expires at the end of the 2020 campaign.

Injuries have limited the three-time premiership winner to just five games in the last 13 months.

With uncertainty over what funds NRL clubs will have at their disposal beyond this year, Friend recognises he might have to wait for broadcast and salary cap issues to be resolved before securing a new deal.

""I definitely want to play on, obviously with everything going on we don't even know what the deal is for next year, so my main priority at the moment is to get some games under my belt," Friend said.

He played at least 22 games for eight straight seasons before bicep and arm issues limited him to just six matches in 2019 and robbed him of an expected State of Origin debut for Queensland.

Friend isn't fazed by the new draw, which has clubs playing for 18 straight weeks.

"I haven't played much footy in the last couple of years, so I'm pretty excited to get out there and string some games together. I want to play all 18," Friend said.

'He's made the most of the enforced layoff caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"I've been able to get some strength-work stuff that whilst injured you can't do so it's been really good," Friend said.

"I think a lot of our team has made the most of the time away.

"Some boys have put on some kilos, some boys are looking in the best shape that they have.'

Beaten in their first two games before the hiatus, the Roosters resume their quest for a third straight title by playing old rivals South Sydney at Bankwest Stadium on Friday.

With all the recent publicity surrounding former Roosters player Latrell Mitchell plus Souths teammates Cody Walker and James Roberts, Friend conceded there would be no shortage of motivational fodder for Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett.

"I guess there's plenty of stuff to get them fired up. I think Roosters-Rabbitohs is always a pretty heated game," Friend said.