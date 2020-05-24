AAP Rugby

Reynolds: Dargan is ready for Souths

By AAP Newswire

South Sydney captain Adam Reynolds believes recruit Troy Dargan deserves his shot at first grade in Friday's massive NRL clash against Sydney Roosters.

Australian Schoolboys' representative Dargan is almost certain to fill in for suspended Cody Walker at five-eighth against the reigning premiers at Bankwest Stadium.

Walker has been given a two-game ban after video emerged last week of him kicking a man in the chest during a street fight in December.

A product of the Parramatta and Brisbane systems, 22-year-old Dargan will become the fifth ex-Bronco to play under coach Wayne Bennett at the Rabbitohs if picked.

Reynolds, who will partner Dargan in the halves, has little concern about the rookie being thrust into such an important clash.

"He deserves a shot in first grade," Reynolds told the Nine Network's Sunday Footy Show.

"It's a shame what's happened to Cody Walker but he's been waiting there, Troy Dargan. He's a similar player to Cody Walker so no doubt he'll be up for it.

"He's very cool. He's a cool, calm and collected type of bloke. Nothing really fusses him.

"I'm excited for him."

Another ex-Bronco, James Roberts, made a return to training on Saturday after his recent release from a rehabilitation centre.

While Roberts' appearance at training means he does not need to undertake a 14-day isolation period, Reynolds was not sure if the 27-year-old will line up against the Roosters.

"I don't know if Wayne's going to pick him straight away. He's obviously turned up on Saturday and had a session with us and (is) looking good as ever," Reynolds said.

"Getting around with a smile on his face which is the most important thing."

Friday's match will be Latrell Mitchell's first against the Roosters after his controversial move to Redfern in the off-season.

Reynolds said Mitchell is in a good frame of mind ahead of the clash, despite scrutiny of his off-field behaviour including being fined for breaching social distancing laws on a camping trip with NSW State of Origin teammate Josh Addo-Carr.

"He's been fantastic. He's copped a fair bit in the media and he's handled it better than anyone," Reynolds said.

"He's a young kid still and he's obviously a bit wary of what's going on out there but he comes to training with a smile on his face, he puts in 110 per cent every day and is always welcomed by the boys."

