AAP Rugby

Warriors get NRL OK to loan players

By AAP Newswire

Warriors training session. - AAP

1 of 1

The Warriors will be able to sign players on loan after being given the all clear from the NRL.

With the club now based on the NSW Central Coast following a 17-day stay in Tamworth to avoid quarantine restrictions during the COVID-19 crisis, the Warriors are struggling with injuries after utility back Adam Keighran became the third player to join an already full casualty ward earlier this week.

The main worry is in their middle, where Leeson Ah Mau (pectoral), Jazz Tevaga, Bunty Afoa and Jackson Frei (all knees) have all suffered major injuries.

A request to loan players from other Australian clubs was denied last weekend but NRL head of football Graham Annesley confirmed on Saturday an exception had been granted.

Loan players are against normal NRL rules but the Warriors' exceptional circumstances forced the issue to be considered by the ARL Commission.

"It's initially for up to four weeks until the Commission considers approving the concept for all clubs," Annesley told AAP.

The news will be welcomed by the Warriors, who were facing the prospect of calling on development players for their round 3 match against St George Illawarra, or play players out of position.

Warriors chief executive Cameron George said earlier this week loaning players made sense given the club's situation.

"To simply say we've still got 28 (fit) players (isn't right), they can't all play front row," George said.

The Warriors' struggles prompted Cronulla legend Paul Gallen to say he would come out of retirement to ease the club's prop crisis if he received a call.

Several rival players have also lent their support to the Warriors.

"They have sacrificed a lot to try and get our job and game up and running," Canterbury prop Dylan Napa said.

"We can't thank them enough.

"When it comes to injuries and all that, I think we should definitely be trying to help them out for sure."

Latest articles

Other sport

CA chief optimistic over England tour

Cricket Australia chief Kevin Roberts has issued an upbeat message about Justin Langer’s men possibly touring England in September.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Ashwin needs practice to snap saliva habit

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin admits it will take practice to break the habit of a lifetime - using saliva on the ball, a technique which could be banned.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Cummins boosted by BCCI’s IPL vision

Plans are afoot to stage an Indian Premier League this year and Pat Cummins is upbeat it will happen, suggesting it could be an ideal end to cricket’s shutdown.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

NRL’s road map to return nears completion

The NRL should within days clear the final hurdles on the road to the sport’s return, ending eight weeks of drama sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Post-season Origin fine with Wallace

Gold Coast prop Jarrod Wallace is excited by the prospect of an Origin series after the 2020 NRL season, and expects the standard to be higher than ever.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Inglis will return to Origin, says Walters

Queensland coach Kevin Walters is tipping NRL great Greg Inglis to also return to State of Origin after announcing his comeback via the English Super League.

AAP Newswire