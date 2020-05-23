AAP Rugby

Six again rule to help NRL flow: Annesley

By AAP Newswire

Graham Annesley - AAP

1 of 1

NRL head of football Graham Annesley has told coaches to adapt or face the consequences of the competition's new six-again rule.

The new rule means when the league resumes next week, referees will restart the tackle count for ruck infringements rather than awarding penalties.

A penalty can still be awarded, however, after multiple infringements.

Annesley is confident the rule will encourage referees to call out infringements, as they won't have to worry about stopping the game or rising penalty counts.

"The referees shouldn't feel the same level of pressure about blowing penalties because the penalty count is starting to mount," Annesley told AAP.

"It's about trying to keep the game as continuous as possible and allow the referees to stay out of the game as much as possible."

A crackdown on ruck infringements at the start of the 2018 season was heavily criticised after it brought about high penalty counts and a fear referees were dominating games and interrupting play.

In response the crackdown was abandoned by the NRL later in the campaign but Annesley said he would be unsympathetic to any such complaints from players and coaches affected by the latest rule change.

"Of course coaches will be unhappy with a lot of things during the course of the year and particularly losing," he said.

"That's the thing that makes them the most unhappy but the rules are very clear and the coaches have had plenty of warning about the changes.

"I'm sure they've been working very hard on how they're going to deal with it but the best way to avoid criticism of action taken by referees is not offend in the first place."

Latest articles

Other sport

CA chief optimistic over England tour

Cricket Australia chief Kevin Roberts has issued an upbeat message about Justin Langer’s men possibly touring England in September.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Ashwin needs practice to snap saliva habit

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin admits it will take practice to break the habit of a lifetime - using saliva on the ball, a technique which could be banned.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Cummins boosted by BCCI’s IPL vision

Plans are afoot to stage an Indian Premier League this year and Pat Cummins is upbeat it will happen, suggesting it could be an ideal end to cricket’s shutdown.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

NRL’s road map to return nears completion

The NRL should within days clear the final hurdles on the road to the sport’s return, ending eight weeks of drama sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Post-season Origin fine with Wallace

Gold Coast prop Jarrod Wallace is excited by the prospect of an Origin series after the 2020 NRL season, and expects the standard to be higher than ever.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Inglis will return to Origin, says Walters

Queensland coach Kevin Walters is tipping NRL great Greg Inglis to also return to State of Origin after announcing his comeback via the English Super League.

AAP Newswire