Cowboys not keen on NRL player rotation

Do not expect North Queensland coach Paul Green to adopt NRL rival Brisbane's rugby-inspired rotation policy any time soon.

Green admits he is still figuring out how best to nurse his squad through at least 18 straight games this year.

But he is unlikely to emulate the Broncos' plan to rotate players every couple of weeks.

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold said this week he got the idea after speaking with coaching staff at successful Irish rugby outfit Munster, who play more than 20 games straight if they qualify for their grand final.

"He was basing that on Munster. Rugby is a fairly different game to ours," Green said of Seibold's plan.

"So we will just have to see how we go as the season pans out."

Green would appear to have little to complain about ahead of the restart, after the Cowboys emerged as one of the winners in the revised NRL schedule.

Brisbane and Cronulla are the only 2019 finalists among the five teams they play twice and the Cowboys have to leave Queensland just eight times for the rest of the year.

Yet the draw still poses a major headache for Green as he mulls over how to cope with the brutal toll of so many consecutive games.

"Some say it is a shorter competition but in some respects it may feel like it is longer because there are no byes, no breaks," he said.

"We will have to look at how the schedule is and give them a freshen up when we can."

North Queensland are one of just four clubs across the league able to play at their full-time home ground this season, but Green believes that also poses challenges.

Asked if being based in Townsville gave the Cowboys an edge, Green said: "I don't think there is another option for us.

"It is not like we can drive an hour down the road and play at a different stadium.

"The fact that we are in Townsville, there are challenges that come with that.

"There are a few travel days for us that are going to be a little bit tricky to manage.

"Travelling down and back again on the day of the game, some of those afternoon games may mean a really early start for us."