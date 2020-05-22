AAP Rugby

Cowboys not keen on NRL player rotation

By AAP Newswire

North Queensland Cowboys coach Paul Green - AAP

1 of 1

Do not expect North Queensland coach Paul Green to adopt NRL rival Brisbane's rugby-inspired rotation policy any time soon.

Green admits he is still figuring out how best to nurse his squad through at least 18 straight games this year.

But he is unlikely to emulate the Broncos' plan to rotate players every couple of weeks.

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold said this week he got the idea after speaking with coaching staff at successful Irish rugby outfit Munster, who play more than 20 games straight if they qualify for their grand final.

"He was basing that on Munster. Rugby is a fairly different game to ours," Green said of Seibold's plan.

"So we will just have to see how we go as the season pans out."

Green would appear to have little to complain about ahead of the restart, after the Cowboys emerged as one of the winners in the revised NRL schedule.

Brisbane and Cronulla are the only 2019 finalists among the five teams they play twice and the Cowboys have to leave Queensland just eight times for the rest of the year.

Yet the draw still poses a major headache for Green as he mulls over how to cope with the brutal toll of so many consecutive games.

"Some say it is a shorter competition but in some respects it may feel like it is longer because there are no byes, no breaks," he said.

"We will have to look at how the schedule is and give them a freshen up when we can."

North Queensland are one of just four clubs across the league able to play at their full-time home ground this season, but Green believes that also poses challenges.

Asked if being based in Townsville gave the Cowboys an edge, Green said: "I don't think there is another option for us.

"It is not like we can drive an hour down the road and play at a different stadium.

"The fact that we are in Townsville, there are challenges that come with that.

"There are a few travel days for us that are going to be a little bit tricky to manage.

"Travelling down and back again on the day of the game, some of those afternoon games may mean a really early start for us."

Latest articles

Sport

Locals able to return to footy training

Picola & District and Murray League footballers will need to dust off the cobwebs on their footy boots and prepare for a return to training next week.

Daniel Hughes
Sport

Crawf craves country footy

AFL legend Shane Crawford is eager for country football to start up again shortly. The 1999 Brownlow Medallist and former Hawthorn superstar still has a strong passion for amateur footy almost 12 years on from his retirement from the AFL. His...

Daniel Hughes
Sport

Running for a cause

If you would like to donate to the cause visit https://www. themay50k. org/fundraisers/finleynetballclub

Daniel Hughes

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

NRL’s road map to return nears completion

The NRL should within days clear the final hurdles on the road to the sport’s return, ending eight weeks of drama sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Inglis will return to Origin, says Walters

Queensland coach Kevin Walters is tipping NRL great Greg Inglis to also return to State of Origin after announcing his comeback via the English Super League.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Greg Inglis in shock rugby league return

South Sydney and Melbourne great Greg Inglis says he is coming out of retirement to play for Warrington in the UK.

AAP Newswire