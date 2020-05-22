AAP Rugby

Tigers’ Doueihi aims to heed Inglis advice

By AAP Newswire

Adam Doueihi of Wests Tigers - AAP

1 of 1

Such was Greg Inglis' stature in the game, the champion fullback almost always looked down on any opponent who dared to try and stop him.

And that is exactly the example Adam Doueihi plans to follow when he wears the Wests Tigers' No.1 jumper for the first time next week.

Doueihi was being groomed as Inglis' long-term replacement at South Sydney before the Rabbitohs controversially swooped for Latrell Mitchell in the off season.

The move resulted in Doueihi's abrupt move to the Tigers in January, allowing him a shot at heeding the words of wisdom Inglis gave him about playing fullback at the top level.

"He was obviously great for me, just giving me little tips here and there that I personally wouldn't even think about or think to do," Doueihi said.

"To come from a player of Greg's calibre, I'd be stupid not to take them on board and try and introduce them to my game."

The 1.9m-tall Doueihi, who grew up as a playmaker, believes Inglis' best advice came in an area the Tigers man can excel in following his positional switch.

"He had that option, if the defence was jamming into him, to throw that ball over the top because he was such a big and tall body," Doueihi said.

"Because I see myself as a taller frame, I try to adapt that into my game.

"Little things like that, that I don't really think about. His biggest message to me coming through at Souths was just to back myself and back my ability."

Replicating Inglis' power is proving a more difficult challenge for the 21-year-old Lebanon international, who played centre for the first two games of 2020 following his late arrival at the club.

The former Kangaroos skipper spent the bulk of his career listed at more than 100kg. Doueihi weighs in at 95kg, and his new teammates and coaching staff are pushing him to bulk up.

"I have (put on weight) but the boys still bag me out in the gym. I'm still the weakest at the club. I'm not real proud of that," he said.

"It's an area I've been trying to improve on.

"The gym coaches are always into me about lifting more weight, the more I can lift the better it'll be for me."

Latest articles

News

Teens set to face court over alleged dangerous driving

Two teenagers are expected to face court today following an alleged dangerous driving pursuit in Shepparton, which involved an attempt to collide with a police car. A 17-year-old Shepparton boy and a 16-year-old Yarrawonga boy were arrested in the...

Liz Mellino
News

Target stores across the country to close their doors

About 100 Target stores across the country will close or be converted into Kmart stores. Wesfarmers managing director Rob Scott confirmed the news this morning. “For some time now, the retail sector has seen significant structural change and...

Morgan Dyer
News

Recognising the plight of the Barmah brumbies

Journalist SOPHIE BALDWIN and photographer CATH GREY were in the Barmah National Park this week to check on the plight of its besieged Brumbies and caught up with two of the locals on the frontline fighting to keep these animals alive GERRY Moor...

Sophie Baldwin

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

NRL’s road map to return nears completion

The NRL should within days clear the final hurdles on the road to the sport’s return, ending eight weeks of drama sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Inglis will return to Origin, says Walters

Queensland coach Kevin Walters is tipping NRL great Greg Inglis to also return to State of Origin after announcing his comeback via the English Super League.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Greg Inglis in shock rugby league return

South Sydney and Melbourne great Greg Inglis says he is coming out of retirement to play for Warrington in the UK.

AAP Newswire