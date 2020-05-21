AAP Rugby

Holmes hits video before Sharks reunion

He admits he has work to do at fullback but Valentine Holmes has no complaints with North Queensland's revised NRL schedule after they were drawn to play his former club Cronulla twice.

Holmes revealed he had been busy during the coronavirus shutdown analysing video of his first two games for the Cowboys in a bid to fast track his combinations with new teammates.

He admitted he had been "annoyed" by a rusty NRL return following his 2019 NFL sojourn, especially their season-opening loss to Brisbane.

"I did a bit of video work on my two games (during break). I wanted to do some homework, just how we play and our set structures and stuff like that," Holmes said.

"Obviously it wasn't the best start I wanted.

"It wasn't ideal. We wanted to win that first game especially at the new stadium and our first game at home (and) it was my (Cowboys) debut.

"I am annoyed we didn't win that. I always want to win the first game I play at rep level or anything."

However, the former Cronulla premiership winner was confident that he would gel in the Cowboys backline sooner rather than later.

Asked if he felt pressure to bounce back to his best at North Queensland, Holmes said: "Not really.

"It all comes down to me. I have got to do all I can to fit into this team.

"They are a good knit team and I just have to work on how I play and my combinations with my edges.

"I don't want to come in and change the way anyone plays. I need to adapt to how this team plays.

"I am sure that will come in the next few weeks once we get a bit of game fitness under us."

While video analysis may have revealed room for improvement, Holmes liked what he saw when he scanned the revised NRL draw released on Thursday.

He admitted he had already circled rounds four and 16 when the Cowboys line up against his former Sharks outfit.

"I am excited by our draw, we get to play the Sharks twice. I will be looking forward to those games," he said.

"I always hear about guys looking forward to playing their old team, for me to be able to do that (is exciting).

"I have obviously created some memories with those guys and won a premiership there so it is going to be different, but it will be fun."

