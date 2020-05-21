AAP Rugby

NRL battle with refs edges to resolution

By AAP Newswire

NRL expects referee dispute to be resolved before season restart - AAP

1 of 1

Interim NRL CEO Andrew Abdo has confirmed the competition will kick off next week regardless of whether there is one or two referees officiating games.

A battle between the referees union and the NRL will continue on Friday with Abdo hopeful of finalising an agreement before arbitration over the weekend.

Professional Rugby League Match Officials (PRLMO) are up in arms about the NRL's plan to reduce on-field referees from two to one for the remainder of the season, citing they were given little or no consideration before the decision was made.

A mediation with Fair Work Commission on Tuesday failed to reach a resolution.

"We are in ongoing dialogue with referees and we hope to resolve the matter (on Thursday or Friday)," Abdo said.

"If not, we have arbitration that will happen over the weekend.

"Either way we'll have an answer at the end of the weekend or on Monday.

"We're confident we will have kick off on May 28 and whether it's one ref or two refs, that's a matter for Fair Work Australia and for ourselves and the referees to decide."

The NRL has guaranteed 22 full-time referees will be employed beyond this year.

However, with just seven days until the NRL season kicks off in Brisbane, any delay in the process could threaten round three.

PRLMO chair Silvio Del Vecchio has publicly declared referees will not hold up the start of the season with strike action although it remains an option.

"At this stage there's no talk of any strike action from the refs, we're just settling a few issues that they have brought to the surface," Abdo said.

"We're confident if we haven't settled this before arbitration, then following arbitration we will be in a situation where our full-time refs will be taking the field on Thursday."

Latest articles

News

Shepparton United partners with The Deck to help it through coronavirus

Shepparton United Football Netball Club players have donated their time to help deliver takeaway for restaurant The Deck on Thursday nights to support it during the coronavirus shutdown. Club president Matthew Chilcott said the initiative came out...

Madi Chwasta
News

Council commits 30k to help secure Murchison Neighbourhood House

Greater Shepparton City Council has committed $30 000 to help Murchison Neighbourhood House remain in its existing premises. Last week the house was advertised for sale after it was caught up in the larger liquidation of assets of Murchison...

Morgan Dyer
News

Food Link delivering ready-made meals to Shepparton schools

Families from Shepparton’s St Mel’s Primary School who are doing it tough have received some ready-cooked meals from local businesses to ease the stress.

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

NRL’s road map to return nears completion

The NRL should within days clear the final hurdles on the road to the sport’s return, ending eight weeks of drama sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Greg Inglis in shock rugby league return

South Sydney and Melbourne great Greg Inglis says he is coming out of retirement to play for Warrington in the UK.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Inglis will return to Origin, says Walters

Queensland coach Kevin Walters is tipping NRL great Greg Inglis to also return to State of Origin after announcing his comeback via the English Super League.

AAP Newswire