Penney wary of Super Rugby 'vulture' move

Stood down Reds and Wallabies lock Izack Rodda

NSW Waratahs coach Rob Penney fears he'd be viewed as a Super Rugby "vulture" if he snared the services of Queensland Reds and Australian lock Izack Rodda.

The Wallabies regular and Reds teammates Isaac Lucas and Harry Hockings were stood down for refusing Rugby Australia's pay cuts and haven't trained at Ballymore since the squad's return on Monday.

It meant the trio, all managed by Anthony Picone, remained on full pay until last Friday while their teammates took an average 60 per cent hit.

About 100 Rugby Australia staff have also been stood down while many Reds staff have worked full time hours solely on JobKeeper payments since the competition's March shut down.

Rodda, overlooked for the Reds' captaincy this season, signed a rich contract extension until 2023 last year but the 23-year-old is reportedly at odds with coach Brad Thorn and eyeing a move interstate.

Playmaker Lucas is also on a long-term deal while emerging lock and fellow 21-year-old Hockings is off-contract but part of the Wallabies' long-term plans.

Both could be lured overseas though, and out of Wallabies contention, given Rugby Australia's shaky financial state that's heightened by the lack of a broadcast deal beyond this year.

A frustrated Queensland Rugby Union chief executive David Hanham hoped to resolve the stand-off by Friday as Thorn's squad prepares for a July restart.

And Penney hopes the trio will be running out in maroon.

"It's a really unfortunate situation up there, the landscape's changing for everybody across all sports," he said.

"So the last thing you'd want to be seen to be doing is being the vulture hanging around a situation like that.

"Obviously they are very important to Australian rugby and let's hope that they can resolve the issues they've got."

Former Wallaby Greg Martin slammed the group for "dogging their teammates" but they did earn some sympathy from Brumbies counterpart Locky McCaffrey, who wondered why the logic behind chasing a higher salary at a rival company didn't apply to professional sportspeople.

"I understand the whole loyalty thing to sport ... (but if you were in a different profession) it would just be a no-brainer," he told Sky's Big Sports Breakfast.

"I would love to see all the best players playing in Australian rugby but I think it's just wrong for society to come down on these blokes when in any other industry going around no one would think twice about it."

