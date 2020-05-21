Wounded Warriors sign Raider Murchie

AAP Rugby
Wounded Warriors sign Raider MurchieBy AAP Newswire
The Warriors have completed a rushed signing of young Canberra forward Jack Murchie to ease their injury crisis heading into the NRL season resumption.
Former Junior Kangaroo Murchie joined the club at their Gosford base on Wednesday night and completed a first training run with his new team-mates on Thursday.
A veteran of three games for the Raiders, the 22-year-old looks a strong chance to be in the Warriors 17 that faces St George Illawarra next week, probably in a middle forward role.