AAP Rugby

Wounded Warriors sign Raider Murchie

By AAP Newswire

Jack Murchie - AAP

1 of 1

The Warriors have completed a rushed signing of young Canberra forward Jack Murchie to ease their injury crisis heading into the NRL season resumption.

Former Junior Kangaroo Murchie joined the club at their Gosford base on Wednesday night and completed a first training run with his new team-mates on Thursday.

A veteran of three games for the Raiders, the 22-year-old looks a strong chance to be in the Warriors 17 that faces St George Illawarra next week, probably in a middle forward role.

Latest articles

Sport

Katunga looks to junior ranks to step up

The 2020 season could be the year that the Swans rise from the bottom and continue their ascent up the Picola and District League ladder.

Aydin Payne
Sport

Payney’s Punt | Seymour races preview

Welcome back to another edition of Payney’s Punt with a preview of today’s races at Seymour. We have gone back to our roots (maiden races at country level) and we can’t wait to get stuck into what should be a great day at the Goulburn Valley-based...

Aydin Payne
Sport

WorkSafe Club Safety Fund opens up for country football clubs

Whether you are playing or cheering from the side of the ground, everybody deserves to feel safe at football matches. And although there may not be a chance for that to happen at the moment, AFL Victoria and WorkSafe Victoria have announced the Club...

Aydin Payne

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

NRL’s road map to return nears completion

The NRL should within days clear the final hurdles on the road to the sport’s return, ending eight weeks of drama sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Greg Inglis in shock rugby league return

South Sydney and Melbourne great Greg Inglis says he is coming out of retirement to play for Warrington in the UK.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Inglis will return to Origin, says Walters

Queensland coach Kevin Walters is tipping NRL great Greg Inglis to also return to State of Origin after announcing his comeback via the English Super League.

AAP Newswire